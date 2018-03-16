Attacks on Turkish communities in Germany reportedly on the rise | News | DW | 20.03.2018

There have been dozens of attacks so far this year on Turkish mosques and restaurants in Germany — a sharp rise from last year's figures. The Interior Ministry said Turkey's offensive in Afrin has inflamed tensions.
As tensions rise over the Turkish government's offensive in Afrin, the violence is spilling over in Germany's Kurdish and Turkish communities.
German police have logged a total of 37 attacks carried out by suspected pro-Kurdish activists so far this year, reported newspapers by the Funke media group in Germany on Tuesday. The attacks targeted Turkish mosques, restaurants and cultural organizations.
Read more: German Muslims call for solidarity over mosque attacks
There were 13 such attacks for the entirety of last year, according to figures provided by the Interior Ministry. The figures do not include attacks carried out by suspected far-right extremists.
"Germany has long been a mirror and sounding board for Turkish-Kurdish conflicts in view of the large numbers of people with Turkish backgrounds living here," an Interior Ministry spokeswoman told the Funke media group newspapers.
"This is especially true considering the backdrop of current events in and around Afrin," she added.
The spokeswoman emphasized, however, that the figures for this year and for last year are still provisional and may rise or fall.
Read more: Are German imams praying for Turkey to beat Kurds in Syria?
Arson and vandalism
In the past few weeks, there have been numerous arson attacks, acts of vandalism and other attacks on Turkish institutions in Germany.
In one incident, three youths were seen throwing a Molotov cocktail through the window of a mosque in Berlin. In the small south western German town of Lauffen, attackers hit a Turkish-linked mosque with explosive devices.
Communities in Germany should expect further attacks, Social Democrat (SPD) parliamentarian and deputy head of the foreign policy, defense and human rights commitees Rolf Mützenich told DW.
"It was also the case in the past that domestic Turkish conflicts were also noticable in Germany," Mützenich told DW. "Clearly the political atmosphere in these communities is such that the tensions are on the rise again."
Read more: Kurdish youth in Germany call for violent protest in Europe
On January 20, Turkey launched a military operation in Afrin, a Kurdish-majority area of northern Syria. Armed with German-made tanks and with the help of its allied groups in Syria, Turkish troops seized Afrin on Sunday.
The offensive sparked large protests by Kurdish communities in Germany.
Additional reporting by Kersten Knipp.
rs/kl (AFP, dpa, epd)
DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Three major German Muslim associations have demanded that politicians and media pay more attention to violence against mosques. They said the recent spate of arson attacks were an attack on society at large. (15.03.2018)
The Turkish-Islamic organization DITIB has called on German authorities to do more to protect Muslims and their places of worship. The appeal comes after several suspected attacks on mosques and Muslim centers. (11.03.2018)
Imams are accused of praying for a military defeat of Kurds in northern Syria. Germany's Turkish-Islamic Union for Religious Affairs and politicians in Ankara deny the claims — but suspicions linger. (26.01.2018)
Paint bags were thrown at the Turkish embassy in Berlin under the cover a smoke bomb, according to police. The color of the paint suggests Kurds were behind the act. (27.02.2018)
Thousands of Kurds have staged peaceful protests in Hanover against Turkey's offensive in Afrin and Germany's foreign arms sales. The rallies came as violence over Afrin has spiked inside Germany in recent weeks. (17.03.2018)
Germany's Interior Ministry says that at least 950 hate crimes were committed against Muslims or mosques in the country in 2017, a newspaper has reported. Thirty-three people were injured in attacks. (03.03.2018)