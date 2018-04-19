 Armenia: Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan walks out of meeting with Nikol Pashinian | News | DW | 22.04.2018
Armenia: Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan walks out of meeting with Nikol Pashinian

The newly-elected prime minister of Armenia walked out of a live broadcast meeting immediately after it began. According to one report, Pashinian was arrested after the meeting.

Armenia's President Serzh Sargsyan (L) and Armenian politician, opposition activist Nikol Pashinyan, one of the leaders of the 'Way Out' Alliance (Yelk) Party, during a meeting at the Marriott Armenia

Armenian security forces clashed with protesters after Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan walked out of a meeting with opposition leader Nikol Pashinian on Sunday.

The failed meeting came after tens of thousands of people held 10 days of rolling protests against Sarkisian's attempt to maintain his grip on power.

Read more: Tens of thousands call for PM Serzh Sargsyan to step down after 'power grab'

Armenian president Armen Sarkisian, center, stands with demonstrators gathered in the Republic Square to protest the former president's shift into the prime minister's seat in Yerevan, Armenia.

Sargsyan, who served briefly as prime minister in 2007, was elected president in 2008 and this week became prime minister again

How the live broadcast meeting went down

  • Opposition leader Pashinian told the prime minister: "I came here to discuss your resignation."
  • Prime Minister Sargsyan replied: "This is not a dialogue, this is blackmail, I only can advise you to return to a legal framework ... otherwise you will bear the responsibility."
  • Pashinian: "You don't understand the situation in Armenia. The power is now in people's hands."
  • Sargsyan: "A party that scored eight percent in [parliamentary] elections can't speak on behalf of the people."
  • Sargsyan then walked out of the meeting room in Yerevan's Marriott hotel.
  • According to one report, Pashinian was arrested after the meeting.

Read more: Armenia's protest leader to meet PM Serzh Sargsyan to talk 'transfer of power'

Nikol Pashinyan votes at a polling station in Yerevan during the election to the National Assembly, a one-chamber parliament of Armenia.

Politician and former journalist Pashinyan has been leading the protests

Deepening crisis: The clash will deepen a political crisis that has gripped Armenia since its election. Opposition protesters had hoped the meeting would help overcome the impasse.

Why people are protesting: Critics of Sargsyan are upset that he was elected prime minister, despite already serving 10 years as president. Before taking on the premiership, Sargsyan worked to hobble the position of president into a largely-ceremonial role, transferring all its important political functions to the prime minister.

Read more: Armenia: Armen Sarkissian elected into new, less powerful presidential role

Widespread protests: Crowds of up to 50,000 people have spent the past 10 days protesting in the cities of Yerevan, Gyumri, Ararat and Artashat. Police said they arrested 84 people on Saturday afternoon and more than 230 people on Friday.

The election results: Sargsyan was elected by lawmakers under a new parliamentary system after leading the landlocked South Caucasus nation of 2.9 million people for a decade.

