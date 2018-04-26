 Angela Merkel visits Donald Trump in Washington | News | DW | 27.04.2018
News

Angela Merkel visits Donald Trump in Washington

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in the United States to speak with US President Donald Trump about multiple contentious topics. She opted for a hearty American dish ahead of her one-to-one meeting with the president.

USA Washington | President Donald Trump and Angela Merkel (Reuters/B. Snyder)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is making a brief "working visit" at the White House with US President Donald Trump Friday.

The brief trip, which follows French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the United States, comes amid heightened tensions between Berlin and Washington over US trade policy and Trump's opposition to the Iran nuclear deal.

Read more: US-German conflicts — what you need to know
Merkel heads to Washington

Macron's US visit: French President Emmanuel Macron Emmanual spent three days in the US earlier in the week in a state visit to the US. The French president used his trip to lobby Trump to stay in a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and refrain from slapping tariffs on goods from allied countries.

Read more: France's Emmanuel Macron urges Donald Trump not to ditch Iran deal

Protecting free trade from Trump: The US enacted tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in late March, but temporarily exempted European imports from the measures at the last minute. Germany's exporting companies have called on Merkel to convince Washington to maintain the exemption beyond the May 1.

Protecting the Iran deal from Trump: Trump has repeatedly criticized the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and threatened to withdraw the US from it unless changes are made by May 12. The agreement suspended international sanctions in return for Iran promising to halt its nuclear program. Merkel and Macron want to save the deal.

Merkel's cheeseburger: The German chancellor ate a cheeseburger with bacon and French fries after she arrived in Washington on Thursday evening, according to a waiter from "J. Pauls" restaurant. The waiter, who told German broadcaster n-tv about the meal, said Merkel washed it all down with a Pinot Grigio.

Read more: Can Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron save the Iran nuclear deal?

