Angela Merkel and Donald Trump stress unity amid differences

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump emphasized the importance of transatlantic ties at a press conference on Friday. Iran, trade and defense spending were high on the agenda.
US President Donald Trump afforded German Chancellor Angela Merkel a warm welcome at the White House Friday, calling her an "extraordinary woman."
Merkel's "working trip" follows French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the United States and comes amid heightened tensions between Berlin and Washington over US trade policy and Trump's opposition to the Iran nuclear deal.
Read more: US-German conflicts — what you need to know
What they said:
Iran: Trump said "we must make sure that this murderous regime does not get nuclear weapons." Merkel said the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran was a "first step" toward curtailing Iran's ambitions in the Middle East. "But we also think ... that this is not sufficient in order to see to it that Iran's ambitions are curbed and contained," she added.
US tariffs: Merkel said the two leaders had "an exchange of views" on whether the US would extend an EU exemption for US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, but gave no further details. "The decision [on whether to grant the extension] lies with the president," she said.
Defense spending: Trump said NATO allies need to "spend 2 percent and hopefully much more of GDP on defense," he added without explicitly mentioning Germany. Merkel said Germany's defense budget would increase in 2019 and that it was on its way to meeting the 2 percent goal.
Trade deficits: Trump said the US wants a "fair and reciprocal" trade with European countries and cited the US's trade deficit with the European Union. Merkel said Germany wanted "fair trade" in line with global trading rules. She also hinted at opening negotiations on a bilateral US-EU trade deal.
North Korea: Trump thanked Merkel for helping the US in its "maximum pressure" campaign toward North Korea. He added that the US is "not going to be played" in peace talks with Pyongyang. Merkel credited Trump for remaining vigilant in maintaining sanctions on North Korea and said she would work with Trump to stop the North's nuclear program.
Read more: North and South Korean leaders end summit with nuclear pledge
In Macron's footsteps: French President Emmanuel Macron Emmanual spent three days in the US earlier in the week in a state visit to the US. The French president used his trip to lobby Trump to stay in a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and refrain from slapping tariffs on goods from allied countries.
Read more: France's Emmanuel Macron urges Donald Trump not to ditch Iran deal
Protecting free trade from Trump: The US enacted tariffs on steel and aluminum imports in late March, but temporarily exempted European imports from the measures at the last minute. Germany's exporting companies called on Merkel to convince Washington to maintain the exemption beyond May 1.
Protecting the Iran deal from Trump: Trump has repeatedly criticized the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and threatened to withdraw the US from it unless changes are made by May 12. The agreement suspended international sanctions in return for Iran promising to halt its nuclear program. Merkel and Macron want to save the deal.
Merkel's cheeseburger: The German chancellor ate a cheeseburger with bacon and French fries after she arrived in Washington on Thursday evening, according to a waiter from "J. Pauls" restaurant. The waiter, who told German broadcaster n-tv about the meal, said Merkel washed it all down with a Pinot Grigio.
Read more: Can Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron save the Iran nuclear deal?
amp/rt (AFP, dpa, AP, Reuters)
During separate talks with President Donald Trump this week, Macron and Merkel will urge the US to stick to the Iran nuclear deal. In an interview with Fox News, the French leader warned that there is no "plan B." (23.04.2018)
In the strange current reality of Washington, Macron's state visit was a success. His rousing speech in Congress showed that a personal bond won't keep him from standing up to Trump's policies, says DW's Michael Knigge. (25.04.2018)
Berlin holds little hope that the EU will be granted a further exemption from US metals tariffs beyond a May 1 deadline. Washington has demanded concessions in the auto industry to drop the tariffs. (26.04.2018)
Germany and the US remain close allies, but since the election of Donald Trump, disagreements have emerged on key policies. DW takes a look at the most contentious issues Merkel is expected to address in Washington. (26.04.2018)
Ahead of a state visit to Washington, French President Emmanuel Macron has said US President Donald Trump should not abandon the Iran nuclear deal and that there is no "Plan B." He also addressed the issue of tariffs. (22.04.2018)
The German chancellor has defended the Iran nuclear deal and warned of "another form" of anti-Semitism. Despite occasional policy differences, she reiterated Germany's "eternal responsibility" to Israel. (22.04.2018)
French President Macron addressed a joint session of Congress and said he hoped the United States would someday come back to the Paris Climate agreement. He dwelt on a long, common history between France and the US. (25.04.2018)