 Airline passenger fined $500 over free Delta Air Lines apple | News | DW | 23.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Airline passenger fined $500 over free Delta Air Lines apple

The passenger saved the healthy snack she was given on a plane for her onward flight. But her idea proved costly when she ran into agents from US customs agency at the airport.

Woman bites into apple

A woman is facing a $500 (€409) fine from the US customs agency for not declaring a free apple that she was given as a snack on her Delta Air Lines flight.

Crystal Tadlock, who was travelling to the US from Paris, told KDVR-TV that she had saved the apple for her onward journey to Denver as she was not hungry when flight attendants distributed the apples onboard.

But the fruit was discovered by US customs agents when her bag was randomly searched. The apple was in a plastic bag with Delta's logo on it.

US Customs and Border Patrol requires passengers to declare all agricultural items they are bringing into the country.

Tadlock told KDVR-TV she tried to explain that she had just received the snack from the airline and asked if she could throw it out or eat it. But the agent said no and slapped her with a fine.

Read more:Mexican woman caught at Frankfurt Airport with 10 kilos of crystal meth 
Watch video 01:46

United: the video that won’t go away

'Treated like a criminal'

The agent asked Tadlock if her trip to France was expensive and when she said yes he told her it was about to get more expensive after charging her $500, she told KDVR-TV in Denver.

"It's really unfortunate someone has to go through that and be treated like a criminal over a piece of fruit," Tadlock said.

Read more: Tarantula caused flight delay, airline claims in German court

Delta says it recommends all passengers comply with customs regulations.

Tadlock plans to contest the fine in a court, KDVR-TV said.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Watch video 01:37

Artist founds airline to make flying enjoyable

DW recommends

Passenger hauled off United Airlines flight sustained broken nose, lost two front teeth

Lawyers for David Dao, the passenger who sustained injuries when he was dragged off a United flight, will probably sue the airline. United has been scrambling to recover after a video of the incident went viral. (13.04.2017)  

Tarantula caused flight delay, airline claims in German court

Airlines are notorious for evading their obligation to compensate delayed passengers, and this time they're blaming a spider. A German court is ruling on whether the hairy arachnid can be blamed for a flight delay. (20.04.2018)  

'Heroic' passengers tackle threat on flight from Melbourne

A group of passengers tackled and restrained the man as he tried to enter the cockpit of a Malaysia Airlines plane. The suspect threatened to "blow the plane up" with what appeared to be a Bluetooth speaker. (01.06.2017)  

Drunken pilot leaves 106 Lisbon-bound passengers stranded in Stuttgart

A Portugalia Airlines flight from Stuttgart to Lisbon was cancelled after the co-pilot was found to be drunk and arrested. The 106 passengers have been told they will have to wait two days for the next available flight. (24.03.2018)  

Mexican woman caught at Frankfurt Airport with 10 kilos of crystal meth

The woman attempted to smuggle the drugs into the country in tupperware containers which she had stashed in her suitcase. Police said the drugs had an estimated street value of €850,000. (04.04.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Artist founds airline to make flying enjoyable  

United: the video that won’t go away  

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 