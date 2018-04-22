Airline passenger fined $500 over free Delta Air Lines apple

A woman is facing a $500 (€409) fine from the US customs agency for not declaring a free apple that she was given as a snack on her Delta Air Lines flight.

Crystal Tadlock, who was travelling to the US from Paris, told KDVR-TV that she had saved the apple for her onward journey to Denver as she was not hungry when flight attendants distributed the apples onboard.

But the fruit was discovered by US customs agents when her bag was randomly searched. The apple was in a plastic bag with Delta's logo on it.

US Customs and Border Patrol requires passengers to declare all agricultural items they are bringing into the country.

Tadlock told KDVR-TV she tried to explain that she had just received the snack from the airline and asked if she could throw it out or eat it. But the agent said no and slapped her with a fine.

'Treated like a criminal'

The agent asked Tadlock if her trip to France was expensive and when she said yes he told her it was about to get more expensive after charging her $500, she told KDVR-TV in Denver.

"It's really unfortunate someone has to go through that and be treated like a criminal over a piece of fruit," Tadlock said.

Delta says it recommends all passengers comply with customs regulations.

Tadlock plans to contest the fine in a court, KDVR-TV said.

