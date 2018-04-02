Mexican woman caught at Frankfurt Airport with 10 kilos of crystal meth

German police have detained a 25-year-old Mexican woman at Frankfurt Airport after they discovered more than 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of crystal methamphetamine in her hand luggage.

Police said on Wednesday that the woman was in custody and the drugs she had been carrying had a street value of €850,000 ($1 million).

Police said their suspicions were raised after the woman gave implausible information about her travel plans at passport control on Sunday following her arrival from Mexico.

Police also said her luggage and funds did not match the story she provided.

When police searched the 25-year-old's suitcase they found 10 tupperware containers filled with more than 10 kilos of an unknown substance.

Customs officers were then brought into the equation and determined the substance was crystal meth.

Germany, the original drug lab Off to war The Nazis sent doped-up soldiers to the front in Poland in 1939 and to France the following year. During the invasion of France, a whopping 35 million tablets of the methamphetamine Pervitin were distributed to soldiers, who named the miracle pill "Panzerschokolade" ("tank chocolate"). It wasn't just the Germans, however: the Allies gave their troops drugs, too.

Germany, the original drug lab Alert and fearless A Japanese chemist created a liquid version of what was to become the German Wehrmacht's miracle pill. The Berlin-based drug firm Temmler refined the drug and took out a patent in 1937. A year later, Pervitin was sold over the counter. It left people alert, fearless, and without need of food or drink. Pervitin is still on the market - illegally - and under a different name: Crystal Meth.

Germany, the original drug lab His own best customer? Historians disagree over whether the Führer himself was addicted to Pervitin. Files kept by Hitler's personal doctor, Theo Morell, show a scribbled "x" in reference to a cocktail of medication he was given on any given day - but it isn't exactly clear what it refers to. We do know, though, that Hitler was on a mix of powerful drugs.

Germany, the original drug lab "Miracle drug" Heroin German chemists' inventive talents go back even further than the Nazi era, however. "No cough thanks to heroin," was the ad slogan for a cough medicine produced by the German drug company Bayer in the late 19th century. Heroin was prescribed to patients - adults and children - suffering from epilepsy, asthma, schizophrenia and heart disease. Any side effects? Bayer listed constipation.

Germany, the original drug lab Creative Chemists Felix Hoffmann is perhaps best known for inventing Aspirin. But that's not all. He also developed heroin while experimenting with acetic acid. Hoffmann combined the acid with morphine, an extract from the poppy pod. Heroin was legal in Germany until 1971 when it was finally outlawed.

Germany, the original drug lab Cocaine for opthamologists In 1862, the Darmstadt-based firm Merck started producing large amounts of cocaine as a local anesthetic for ophthalmologists. German chemist, Albert Niemann, had previously isolated an alkaloid he named cocaine from South American coca leaves. Niemann died shortly after discovering cocaine - of lung problems.

Germany, the original drug lab Euphoria and vitality Sigmund Freud, an Austrian neurologist and the "father of psychoanalysis," consumed cocaine for scientific purposes. In his Cocaine Papers study, Freud described the drug as harmless. He observed "euphoria, more vitality and [a] capacity for work." His enthusiasm waned, however, after a friend died of an overdose. At that time doctors prescribed cocaine for headaches and stomach problems.

Germany, the original drug lab MDMA patent American chemist, Alexander Shulgin, is widely believed to have invented the party drug ecstasy. But in reality, he rediscovered the compound. The German firm Merck had originally developed and filed for a patent for a colorless oil under the name 3,4-Methylendioxymethamphetamine - MDMA - in 1912. Back then, chemists thought the substance had no commercial value.

Germany, the original drug lab The past casts a long shadow These German chemists' inventions are still having an impact today. According to estimates by the United Nations about 190,000 people died worldwide in 2013 because of illegal drug consumption. However, alcohol, a legal drug, is responsible for far more deaths. The WHO says 5.9 percent of all deaths in 2012 were due to alcohol consumption - that's 3.3 million people. Author: Nicolas Martin / db



