After rejecting Israeli passenger, could Kuwait Airways lose flights to Germany?

In 2016, an Israeli passenger was scheduled to fly from Frankfurt Airport to Thailand with a layover in Kuwait. The individual was traveling on national carrier Kuwait Airways. When the airline learned about the individual's nationality, it canceled the booking. The decision was based on a 1964 Kuwaiti law that doesn't allow any form of agreement between Kuwaiti companies and Israeli citizens. The passenger filed a lawsuit with a court in Frankfurt, which ultimately defended the Kuwaiti airline's decision in a November 2017 ruling.

German Federal Transportation Minister Andreas Scheuer, in an interview with the German tabloid Bild on Monday, called on his country's government to put political pressure on Kuwait Airways in retaliation for turning away the Israeli passenger. The German government has been in talks with Kuwaiti officials on the matter. "If the discussions that have begun with the Kuwaiti side lead to no result, there will be negative repercussions for this airline in Germany," Scheuer said.

Barring Israeli passengers 'unacceptable' in Germany

Luksic called Kuwaiti Airways' behavior 'shameful'

Oliver Luksic, a German parliamentarian from the liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP), has suggested that if Kuwait Airways refuses to allow Israeli passengers to board its flights on German territory, Frankfurt Airport should be allowed to take away its landing slots for the airline.

"It is completely unacceptable and shameful that the German government has tolerated such blatant discrimination while its members still speak of the fight against anti-Semitism in their Sunday speeches," he said in a statement.

"I welcome the announcement of the transportation mnister to address the issue. I think it is unacceptable as a German citizen that Jewish people are not allowed to board airplanes in Germany. It is a shame for Germany," Luksic told DW.

If Frankfurt Airport were to take away landing slots from Kuwait Airways, the FDP politician believes it would be a big financial blow for the company, as the heavily-trafficked airport is a gateway for business not only in Germany, but the entire the Euopean Union. Luksic added that Germany could put pressure on Kuwait by renegotiating its trade agreements with the country.

A history of the Middle East peace process UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967 United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

A history of the Middle East peace process Camp David Accords, 1978 A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Madrid Conference, 1991 The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital city of Madrid. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

A history of the Middle East peace process Oslo I Accord, 1993 The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

A history of the Middle East peace process Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000 US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002 The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

A history of the Middle East peace process The Roadmap, 2003 The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

A history of the Middle East peace process Annapolis, 2007 In 2007 US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

A history of the Middle East peace process Washington, 2010 In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a ten-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

A history of the Middle East peace process Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

A history of the Middle East peace process Paris Summit, 2017 Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

A history of the Middle East peace process Deteriorating relations in 2017 Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts." Author: Aasim Saleem



Kuwaiti view

Although Kuwait has signed onto the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative that aims to end the Arab-Israeli conflict, Kuwait has no diplomatic relations with Israel. Other countries that have no diplomatic ties to the country, such as Saudi Arabia, prevent Israeli passenger planes from flying over their airspace, meaning they have to spend more time in the air to reach certain destinations in Asia.

In an interview with DW, Fayez al-Nashwan, a professor of international relations at Kuwait University, said that Kuwait Airways is not allowed to violate the laws of its home country and allow Israeli passengers to fly. For instance, alcohol is banned in Kuwait and thus cannot be served on the airline. He also said that Kuwait is not being anti-Semitic in its policy, as it has to do with his country's foreign relations with Israel, rather than the Jewish people.

The Central Council of Jews in Germany strongly disagrees with this argument, however. In a statement to German press agency KNA, the organization said that it is "unbearable" for a foreign company to be allowed to operate in Germany on the basis such of such "deeply anti-Semitic" laws. The Council called on the German government to do more to prevent such cases in the future and said the Kuwaiti law recalls "the worst times of Jewish persecution under the National Socialists." The German and Kuwaiti government are aiming to reach an agreement on the issue within the next few weeks.