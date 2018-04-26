 A journey through perspective pictures with M.C. Escher | Arts | DW | 27.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Arts

A journey through perspective pictures with M.C. Escher

Known for his perspective pictures and geometric lithographs, M.C. Escher is one of the best known graphic artists of the 20th century. His work is featured in his hometown, Leeuwarden, 2018 European Capital of Culture.

  • 'Castrovalva' by M.C. Escher shows a cliff-side village in Italy Photo: M.C. Escher Company

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    'Castrovalva' (1930)

    The large lithograph of this Abruzzo village is, along with "Atrani, Amalfi Coast" one of the many works that Maurits Cornelis Escher sketched on his trips to Italy and printed upon his return home to the Netherlands. Escher's travels through Italy impressed him so much that elements of the sketches he created there appearing repeatedly throughout his late work.

  • 'Nocturnal Rome: Small Churches, Piazza Venezia' by M.C. Escher is a black and white sketch of a church building lit by moon light Photo: M.C. Escher Company

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    'Nocturnal Rome: Small Churches, Piazza Venezia' (1934)

    Shortly after their marriage in Viareggio, in 1924, Escher and his Italian wife Jetta moved to Rome, where their two sons, Georg and Arthur, were born. As the fascists gained more influence in Italy, the family moved to Switzerland in 1935. In the following years, Escher traveled across the Mediterranean on a cargo ship and in the process, revisited the Alhambra.

  • The Escher Woodcut 'Day and Night' shows migrating birds over a river landscape Photo: M.C. Escher Company

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    'Day and Night' (1938)

    While visiting the Alhambra in Granada, southern Spain, Escher came into contact with Moorish art for the first time and became fascinated by the medieval mosaic art. As a result, Escher busied himself with a technique that filled in the surfaces over a series of uniform shapes. In this woodcut, ducks fly over a Dutch river landscape.

  • People are seen tumbling down stairways in 'Day and Night' Photo: M.C. Escher Company

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    'Cycle' (1938)

    On this lithograph entitled "Cycle," there is stylistic movement that is even more noticeable here than in "Day and Night." In addition to strong contrasts, the recurring geometric shapes of his later works and the stair motifs can be seen here.

  • 'Metamorphosis II' by M.C. Escher. The long, thin work makes use of geometric shapes Photo: M.C. Escher Company

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    'Metamorphosis II'

    The pictures in the "Metamorphosis" series are considered his masterpieces. In the narrow and elongated work, "Metamorphosis II," geometric shapes are transformed into animals, which in turn become cubes, buildings and finally into the village of Astrani. At the end, the village becomes a chessboard before the image finally returns to one consisting of geometric forms.

  • 'Relativity' by M.C. Escher (Photo: picture-alliance/ United Archives/TopFoto)

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    'Relativity' (1953)

    After 1946, Escher turned increasingly to perspective pictures and in the years following, those prints became some of his best-known works. Playing with perspective is a difficult task and Escher had to work for weeks on some prints to give apparent realism to his sketches. Only at second glance is the impossibility of the construction made clear.

  • 'Convex and Concave' combines two types of surface curvature (Photo: The M.C. Escher Company, B.V.)

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    'Convex and Concave' (1955)

    In "Convex and Concave" Escher lets both types of surface curvature meet. At several points in the picture, one face appears concave, then convex, and vice versa. Playing with perspectives creates geometric constructions that would otherwise be impossible in reality.

  • 'Belvedere' depicts a strange looking lookout tower with staircase and queen ascending (Photo: The M.C. Escher Company, B.V.)

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    'Belvedere' (1958)

    In this lithograph, Escher once again depicts a paradoxical building. In the background are the peaks of the Abbruzzi, which Escher had visited in his youth. The upper part of the lookout tower is at a different angle than the rest. The middle floor's front pillars support the back of the top floor, while the back pillars seem to support the front.

  • Fries Museum in Leeuwarden (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/Kulturhauptstadt Leeuwarden-Fryslan/R. Van Vliet)

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    Fries Museum in Leeuwarden, Escher's hometown

    Leeuwarden in the Dutch North Friesland is, along with the Maltese city of Valletta, a 2018 European Capital of Culture. Maurits Cornelis Escher was born here in 1898, the son of a hydraulic engineer. The exhibition "Escher on the Road" ("Escher op reis") runs from April 28 to October 28, 2018. In parallel to this, there are events all year related to Escher's art.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke (ct)


  • 'Castrovalva' by M.C. Escher shows a cliff-side village in Italy Photo: M.C. Escher Company

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    'Castrovalva' (1930)

    The large lithograph of this Abruzzo village is, along with "Atrani, Amalfi Coast" one of the many works that Maurits Cornelis Escher sketched on his trips to Italy and printed upon his return home to the Netherlands. Escher's travels through Italy impressed him so much that elements of the sketches he created there appearing repeatedly throughout his late work.

  • 'Nocturnal Rome: Small Churches, Piazza Venezia' by M.C. Escher is a black and white sketch of a church building lit by moon light Photo: M.C. Escher Company

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    'Nocturnal Rome: Small Churches, Piazza Venezia' (1934)

    Shortly after their marriage in Viareggio, in 1924, Escher and his Italian wife Jetta moved to Rome, where their two sons, Georg and Arthur, were born. As the fascists gained more influence in Italy, the family moved to Switzerland in 1935. In the following years, Escher traveled across the Mediterranean on a cargo ship and in the process, revisited the Alhambra.

  • The Escher Woodcut 'Day and Night' shows migrating birds over a river landscape Photo: M.C. Escher Company

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    'Day and Night' (1938)

    While visiting the Alhambra in Granada, southern Spain, Escher came into contact with Moorish art for the first time and became fascinated by the medieval mosaic art. As a result, Escher busied himself with a technique that filled in the surfaces over a series of uniform shapes. In this woodcut, ducks fly over a Dutch river landscape.

  • People are seen tumbling down stairways in 'Day and Night' Photo: M.C. Escher Company

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    'Cycle' (1938)

    On this lithograph entitled "Cycle," there is stylistic movement that is even more noticeable here than in "Day and Night." In addition to strong contrasts, the recurring geometric shapes of his later works and the stair motifs can be seen here.

  • 'Metamorphosis II' by M.C. Escher. The long, thin work makes use of geometric shapes Photo: M.C. Escher Company

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    'Metamorphosis II'

    The pictures in the "Metamorphosis" series are considered his masterpieces. In the narrow and elongated work, "Metamorphosis II," geometric shapes are transformed into animals, which in turn become cubes, buildings and finally into the village of Astrani. At the end, the village becomes a chessboard before the image finally returns to one consisting of geometric forms.

  • 'Relativity' by M.C. Escher (Photo: picture-alliance/ United Archives/TopFoto)

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    'Relativity' (1953)

    After 1946, Escher turned increasingly to perspective pictures and in the years following, those prints became some of his best-known works. Playing with perspective is a difficult task and Escher had to work for weeks on some prints to give apparent realism to his sketches. Only at second glance is the impossibility of the construction made clear.

  • 'Convex and Concave' combines two types of surface curvature (Photo: The M.C. Escher Company, B.V.)

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    'Convex and Concave' (1955)

    In "Convex and Concave" Escher lets both types of surface curvature meet. At several points in the picture, one face appears concave, then convex, and vice versa. Playing with perspectives creates geometric constructions that would otherwise be impossible in reality.

  • 'Belvedere' depicts a strange looking lookout tower with staircase and queen ascending (Photo: The M.C. Escher Company, B.V.)

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    'Belvedere' (1958)

    In this lithograph, Escher once again depicts a paradoxical building. In the background are the peaks of the Abbruzzi, which Escher had visited in his youth. The upper part of the lookout tower is at a different angle than the rest. The middle floor's front pillars support the back of the top floor, while the back pillars seem to support the front.

  • Fries Museum in Leeuwarden (Photo: picture-alliance/dpa/Kulturhauptstadt Leeuwarden-Fryslan/R. Van Vliet)

    M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

    Fries Museum in Leeuwarden, Escher's hometown

    Leeuwarden in the Dutch North Friesland is, along with the Maltese city of Valletta, a 2018 European Capital of Culture. Maurits Cornelis Escher was born here in 1898, the son of a hydraulic engineer. The exhibition "Escher on the Road" ("Escher op reis") runs from April 28 to October 28, 2018. In parallel to this, there are events all year related to Escher's art.

    Author: Philipp Jedicke (ct)


A staircase that leads back to itself; waterworks that move towards and away from the viewer at the same time; an impossible box: M.C. Escher's artwork featuring perspective impossibilities is world famous. To the average eye, Escher is a great artist. But for art theorists, Escher was never easy to classify.

Among professionals, Escher was considered a mathematical graphic artist rather than an artist in the classical sense of his era, a consequence of his great fascination for perspective and geometrical shapes. So instead of being invited to lecture on art, he was often asked to speak on mathematics – something he claims to know little about.

MC Escher sketch of himself (The M.C. Escher Company, B.V.)

"Self-portrait," 1929

Many works on display for the first time

Born in 1898 in the North Frisian area of the Netherlands, M.C. Escher is the focus of a new exhibition in his hometown of Leeuwarden.

Starting April 28, the Fries Museum in Leeuwarden, presents "Escher's Journey," a cross-section of the travel-loving artist's oeuvre. Made possible thanks to Leeuwarden's role as a 2018 European Capital of Culture, the exhibition contains 80 original prints, 20 drawings and other photographs and objects – some of which have not been shown in the Netherlands for decades.

Escher left with his family to Arnhem when he was just five years old. He lived there until he moved to Haarlem to study architecture. One of his graphic art professors, the Portuguese artist Jessurun de Mesquita, recognized Escher's talent and continued to teach him graphic techniques such as wood and linocut even after Escher broke off his architecture study after just one week.

Southern European influences

After 1921, the Dutchman began traveling south, repeating trips to Italy and later through the entire Mediterranean to Spain and Portugal. Traveling mostly on foot or with donkeys, he made his way to Italy, where he met his wife Jetta, whom he married in Viareggio in 1924. The couple lived together near Rome until 1935.

Sketch of a white cliffside village (The M.C. Escher Company, B.V.)

"Atrani, Coast of Amalfi" (1931)

Time and again, Escher made Mediterranean villages, buildings and landscapes the focus of the sketches he printed in the Netherlands. The impressions he collected during this time, which he claimed to be his happiest, remained eternal sources of inspiration. The realistic early prints that arose out of his first travels would return later repeatedly, for example, the images of village Atrani on the Amalfi coast, which is also seen in 1937 in the first print from his "Metamorphosis" series.

On a trip to southern Spain, Escher visited the Alhambra and grew fascinated by the medieval mosaic art of the Moors. As a result, he worked intensively in the style until the end of his life, filling in uniform shapes and partial areas, within which he added in his own graphics and drawings, populating them with fantastic figures. Escher drew a total of 137 surface patterns.

His masterpiece is the "Metamorphosis," in which birds become fish and people transform into buildings.

A sketch of a tall building that appears like a maze (The M.C. Escher Company, B.V.)

"Waterfall" (1961), one of Escher's best-known works due to its use of perspective

Impossible figures

Escher has gained such a wide audience as a result of his mathematical prints, as he played with perspectives and produced impossible constructions. These later works included "Ascending and Descending," "Relativity," "Waterfall" or the "Drawing Hands," in which elements of the image are to reproduce each other.

They are on display through October 28, 2018 as part of the "Escher's Journey" exhibition at the Fries Museum in Leeuwarden. Many events featuring the hometown hero will take place throughout the year. "Phantom Limb: Art Beyond Escher" is a simultaneous exhibition featuring installations by contemporary artists who, like Escher, challenge objective perception by turning things upside down.

 

DW recommends

European Cultural Capitals of 2018: two cities, two concepts

Leeuwarden in the northern Netherlands and Malta's capital Valletta are the European Cultural Capitals of 2018. Their approaches to culture, however, could hardly differ more. (28.12.2017)  

High Five: 5 artists that make you look twice

You won't believe your eyes when you look at these artists' works. Illusionists M.C. Escher, street artist Leon Keer, and others turn optical illusions into art. It takes a second look to see what's really there. (27.03.2018)  

M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

A fascinating world traveler and master of illusion, M.C. Escher is the focus of "Escher's Journey," a new exhibition at the Fries Museum in Leeuwarden which includes lesser-known works by the famous artist. (27.04.2018)  

Leeuwarden: Canals, cafes and culture

Leeuwarden in the Netherlands is quiet, beautiful and relatively unknown. That is about to change, because this picturesque provincial capital - along with Malta's Valletta - is European Capital of Culture for 2018. (25.01.2018)  

Related content

'Castrovalva' by M.C. Escher shows a cliff-side village in Italy Photo: M.C. Escher Company

M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives 27.04.2018

A fascinating world traveler and master of illusion, M.C. Escher is the focus of "Escher's Journey," a new exhibition at the Fries Museum in Leeuwarden which includes lesser-known works by the famous artist.

Leeuwarden, Niederlande Kulturhauptstadt

Leeuwarden: European Capital of Culture 2018 28.12.2017

Leeuwarden, capital of the Dutch region of Frisia, and Valletta, capital of Malta, were awarded the title European Capital of Culture for 2018. Leeuwarden's ambitious goal: a more open society.

Kulturhauptstadt Leeuwarden 2018

Leeuwarden: Canals, cafes and culture 25.01.2018

Leeuwarden in the Netherlands is quiet, beautiful and relatively unknown. That is about to change, because this picturesque provincial capital - along with Malta's Valletta - is European Capital of Culture for 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Berlinale 2018 Film 3 Tage in Quiberon (Rohfilm Factory/Prokino/Peter Hartwig)

German Film Awards: the favorites

With 10 nominations, "3 Days in Quiberon" is this year's top contender for a "Lola," as the German Film Awards are also known. Here are other works that could win an award on Friday.  

Books

Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar, Germany (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

Libraries have existed for more than 4,000 years. They may resemble a ballroom or a UFO, but no matter what they look like, they are great places to celebrate World Book Day 2018 on April 23. 

Music

Abba (picture alliance/dpa)

10 ABBA songs you certainly already know

For the first time in over three decades, the Swedish supergroup ABBA has returned to the studio. The band has reunited to plan a virtual tour that will feature digital avatars of its members. Here are their top hits. 

Arts

'Castrovalva' by M.C. Escher shows a cliff-side village in Italy Photo: M.C. Escher Company

M.C. Escher's twisted perspectives

A fascinating world traveler and master of illusion, M.C. Escher is the focus of "Escher's Journey," a new exhibition at the Fries Museum in Leeuwarden which includes lesser-known works by the famous artist. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  