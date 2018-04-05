120-square-kilometer oil spill off Indonesia caused by broken pipeline, official says

Indonesia's state-owned energy company on Thursday blamed "an external force" for damaging its undersea pipeline, which in turn caused a massive oil spill off the port city of Balikpapan on Borneo island.

The spill has affected nearly 13,000 hectares (32,000 acres) of water and 60 kilometers (37 miles) of shoreline, forcing local officials to declare a state of emergency.

The leaking oil caused a fire on a fishing boat and a ship carrying coal on Saturday and killed five people, while leaving more than a thousand sickened.

Read more: Indonesian anti-graft investigator Novel Baswedan defies acid-throwers

Divers sent to verify damage

A spokesman for Pertamina said divers equipped with side-scan sonars had inspected the steel pipeline and confirmed the damage. The cracked pipe was dragged about 100 meters from its original position, the firm said.

Watch video 02:32 Share How can Indonesia avoid plastic garbage? Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2twl9 How can Indonesia avoid plastic garbage?

Pertamina had initially denied that the spill was from its pipeline, despite the insistence of environmental groups.

An energy ministry official said a coal ship with a Panamanian flag dropping anchor was likely to blame for the rupture.

"We suspect the pipe was dragged by the ship that caught fire," Oil and Gas Director General Djoko Siswanto told reporters.

Read more: Indonesia's rightward tilt under a liberal president

"At the time it was bad weather, so they had to drop anchor," Siswanto said, noting it was an area where ships were not supposed to anchor.

Mangrove wetlands and marine mammal habitats were affected by the spill, which also killed fish and other sea animals, according to the country's disaster management agency.

Emergency crews and local residents have collected the spilled oil to prevent further damage to the coastline

Gas station smell

Balikpapan city secretary Sayid Fadli said Wednesday the waters offshore reeked like a gas station. The city has distributed masks after more than 1,300 people suffered breathing problems, nausea and vomiting.

The oil firm meanwhile has deployed containment booms to prevent the spill from spreading further and to recover the oil.

Watch video 01:39 Share Artist against Indonesia deforestation Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2uOR2 Artist against Indonesia deforestation

Thick clumps of oil were still visible in some areas on Thursday, but "much less than the several days prior," Environment Minister Siti Nurbaya said in a statement.

Read more: Indonesia debates bill criminalizing gay sex and any sex outside of marriage

Balikpapan is a bustling mining and energy hub, sitting on a shipping lane serving one of Indonesia's biggest thermal coal mining regions.

The oil refinery, which received the crude oil through the pipeline, is now being fed by a second smaller undamaged pipe, as well as oil tankers.

Officials said the owner of the coal ship could face charges over the deaths resulting from the spill.

mm/bw (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.