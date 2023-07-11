 Accessibility statement | dw.com Beta | DW | 11.07.2023

为向您提供更好的服务，我们使用Cookies。更多相关信息请查阅我们的数据保护声明。

更多信息 OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

dw.com Beta

Accessibility statement

Declaration on Digital Accessibility on DW.com

DW (Deutsche Welle) strives to make its website accessible to everyone. The web presence should be designed in such a way that it is in accordance with the national legislation on implementing the Directive (EU) 2016/2102 of the European Parliament.

This declaration on accessibility applies to the version of this website currently accessible on the Internet: beta.dw.com.

 

When was the declaration on accessibility created?

This declaration was created or respectively revised on June 16, 2023.

 

How accessible is the website?

The website dw.com is generally accessible without barriers. For example, the colors used have sufficiently strong contrasts, the text size can be changed, images are provided with a descriptive text (alt tag) and the offer is optimized for the use of reading aloud applications (screen reader). Subtitles are increasingly offered for audiovisual content.

 

Which areas are not yet barrier-free?

Some functions and sections are not yet fully accessible. These include:

Incompatibility with current WCAG 2.1 (Level A and Level AA)

The following subsections are currently not barrier-free:

 

Barrier: ARIA Landmarks

Description: The awarding of dw.com has not yet been fully completed. As a result the ARIA Landmark for the main content of a website has not yet been awarded

Measures: dw.com will be continuously developed. The barrier has been recognized and a correction is being worked on.

Time schedule: Correction in 2024

Barrier: Buttons

Description: dw.com uses some individually designed buttons. The design and labeling of these buttons does not yet meet the latest WCAG 2.1 requirements. This applies to various buttons on article pages, structure pages and personal pages.

Measures: dw.com will be continuously developed. The barrier has been recognized and a correction is being worked on.

Time schedule: Correction in 2024

Barrier: Reloading content

Description: dw.com has a reloading mechanism for personal pages which is not WCAG compliant. Focusing an element by using the tab does not currently function.

Measures: dw.com is being continuously developed. The barrier was recognized and a correction is being worked on.

Time schedule: Correction in 2024

Barrier: Contrast Mode

Description: When using the contrast mode of the Windows operating system, the display of some elements of the website is currently not WCAG compliant. This applies to the main navigation and overlays.

Barrier: Logo

Description: dw.com is not at present WCAG compliant. It serves as a link to the homepage of the offer, but does not have an adequate description at present. This applies to all websites on offer.

Measures: dw.com will be continuously developed. The barrier has been recognized and a correction is being worked on.

Time schedule: Correction in 2024

Barrier: Mouseover

Description: Currently a mouseover or hover box effect is not available for all elements. This applies to the logo, the rich text links and the main navigation.

Measures: dw.com will be continuously developed. The barrier was recognized and is in the development stage.

Time schedule: Correction in 2024

Barrier: Navigation

Description: Due to technical reasons, there is no breadcrumb navigation for additional orientation.

Barrier: Search

Description: The search mechanism as an additional access path is not yet implemented in the current development on dw.com.

Barrier: Marking words

Description: Due to technical reasons, the marking of individual words in other languages has not been implemented.

Barrier: Video

Description: The videos provided on dw.com are currently not WCAG compliant. This applies to the specification of a subtitle as well as the presentation of a media alternative.

 

Feedback?

If you have any questions or comments about digital accessibility on dw.com, please contact us by e-mail: info@dw.com

You can also contact us by mail or telephone:

Deutsche Welle

Kurt-Schumacher-Str. 3
53113 Bonn
Germany

T +49.228.429 - 0

相关内容

China's President Xi Jinping raises his glass and proposes a toast at the end of his speech during the welcome banquet for leaders attending the Belt and Road Forum at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on April 26, 2019. (Photo by Nicolas ASFOURI and NICOLAS ASFOURI / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images)

「一帶一路」十年：習近平離「中國夢」還有多遠？ 16.10.2023

2013年秋天，剛剛攀登權力高峰的習近平提出了「一帶一路」倡議，要為實現「中國夢」搭橋鋪路。「一帶一路」十週年之際，DW訪問多名專家，試圖梳理習近平「十年一夢」的成敗與轉折。

Flaggen von China und Israel

分析：中國輿論怎麼看以哈衝突？ 12.10.2023

以色列和巴勒斯坦激進軍事組織哈馬斯的衝突仍在持續，中國輿論如何看待？DW採訪學者與中國民眾，有意見指出，除了歷史與外交緣由，中美關係以及世代立場也是重要影響因素。

10.09.2023, Israel, Sderot: Israelische Soldaten sind in der Nähe der Grenze zwischen Israel und dem Gazastreifen im Einsatz. Die Kämpfe zwischen israelischen Soldaten und islamistischen Hamas-Kämpfern gehen im Grenzgebiet zum Gazastreifen weiter. Foto: Ilia Yefimovich/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

哈馬斯威脅處決被俘的以色列平民人質 10.10.2023

哈馬斯與以色列的衝突進入第四天，現在哈馬斯威脅，如果以色列攻擊加薩的平民目標，將處決所俘虜的平民人質。一名住在邊界附近的以色列婦女，也向DW講述了週六上午在家中遇到的恐怖經歷，到底發生了什麼？