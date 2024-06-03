邹宗翰以其犀利、直接和不偏不倚的采訪风格而闻名，他的几个专访是华语社会的头条新闻。他自2022年起开始担任办事处主任，目前共有8名员工。

Tsou Tzung Han (Tsou) works with DW since the Taipei Bureau was established in 2018. He is a on-camera journalist and show host, and also an editor covering East Asia affairs with a focus on Taiwan and China. Tsou is known for his sharp, direct and unbiased interview style. Several interviews of his made the headlines in the Chinese speaking society. He has been the Bureau Chief since 2022, running the office with 8 employees.