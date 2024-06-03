  1. 跳转至内容
邹宗翰

邹宗翰自2018年DW台北办事处成立以来即在此工作，是出镜记者和节目主持人，同时也写作和编辑，负责报道台湾和中国等东亚事务。

邹宗翰以其犀利、直接和不偏不倚的采訪风格而闻名，他的几个专访是华语社会的头条新闻。他自2022年起开始担任办事处主任，目前共有8名员工。

Tsou Tzung Han (Tsou) works with DW since the Taipei Bureau was established in 2018. He is a on-camera journalist and show host, and also an editor covering East Asia affairs with a focus on Taiwan and China. Tsou is known for his sharp, direct and unbiased  interview style. Several interviews of his made the headlines in the Chinese speaking society. He has been the Bureau Chief since 2022, running the office with 8 employees.

邹宗翰 的精选报道

图为台陆伴侣Ryan与Righ手戴婚戒的合照。他们不仅关系紧密，双方家人也互动频繁，期待两人可以在台湾同婚允许台陆伴侣结婚后共同计划未来。

开放两岸同婚 台湾：兼顾国家安全

台湾2019年通过同性婚姻专法，是亚洲第一。跨国同婚在2023年通过，DW当时专访台陆伴侣，探讨他们受到排拒的原因。2024年9月，台湾政府宣布未来将承认台湾与中国籍同性伴侣在第三地的合法登记婚姻。
文化2024年9月20日
external

专访罗冠聪：流亡英国三十而立

DW前往伦敦专访流亡英国4年的罗冠聪，他在2020年香港通过国安法后流亡英国成为通缉犯。他如何在香港民主受压的情况下，持续在海外参与政治运动，并在生活中找到宁静与平衡？
政治2024年6月17日12:43 分钟
罗冠聪：如果我是一个历史人物，我就是一个在历史场合当中一个过渡的人物。

专访罗冠聪：我只是大历史中的小人物

香港12日公告，撤销罗冠聪等6名人士的护照。DW前往伦敦专访流亡英国4年的罗冠聪。针对日前传出遭到官方派遣的人员跟监，他直呼港府愚蠢又无能。面对香港民主运动持续受压，他说自己并不盲目乐观。
政治2024年6月12日
邹宗翰 的更多报道

图为在英港人罗冠聪6月1日在英国伦敦近郊参加纪念“六四”35週年与“反送中”5周年的活动。

从英美到台湾 海外如何不忘“六四”？

从英美到台湾 海外如何不忘“六四”？

“六四”35週年前夕，DW亲访英国与美国的纪念活动现场，见证海外离散港人以及流亡民运人士如何重新叙说对“六四”的记忆。台湾也将在“六四”当天举办纪念晚会，此外亦有人藉艺术展与绘本回忆“六四”。
政治2024年6月3日
诺瓦克曾多次造访台湾，并在2013、2017和2022年三度协助审查台湾做公政公约国家报告国际审查。台湾死刑辩论之际，他正在台湾协助《消除一切形式种族歧视国际公约》(ICERD) 初次国际审查。

国际人权专家：台湾人，勇敢废死吧！

国际人权专家：台湾人，勇敢废死吧！

台湾宪法法庭首度辩论“死刑是否违宪”，前联合国酷刑问题特别报告员诺瓦克（Manfred Nowak）在台接受DW专访。他强调，很多人说同婚不符合亚洲价值，但台湾还是做到了；有死刑的国家越来越少，也许最后只剩中国跟台湾。
政治2024年4月26日
台湾死刑存废一直以来都是社会争议话题。图为2017年，活动人士在美国最高法院外要求废死（资料照）

台湾死刑存废释宪 三件你要知道的事实

台湾死刑存废释宪 三件你要知道的事实

台湾宪法法庭23日首次针对死刑是否违宪展开辩论，3到5个月内会宣示结果，可能依循同婚释宪，带来重大司法变革。此案由人权团体及律师为37名待决死囚提出，引起各界高度关注和辩论。台湾准备好废除死刑了吗？
人权2024年4月23日
external

使用中国电商，台湾的人担心吗?

使用中国电商，台湾的人担心吗?

3月底英媒传出，中国电商平台SHEIN，积极推动在美国上市。但美国、德国纷纷对 SHEIN、Temu等中国电商平台，有关其劳工、环境，与中国政府关系，产生怀疑。在台湾，一般人在使用中国电商时会担心吗？
政治2024年4月11日04:51 分钟
中国商人沈栋在牛津接受DW访问，他认为中国GDP预测是按照政府的数据，跟实际状况差很多。

独家：沈栋将赴美作证“中国民企一片荒凉”

独家：沈栋将赴美作证“中国民企一片荒凉”

前北京政协委员沈栋目前流亡英国牛津，他所写的回忆录《红色赌盘》（Red Roulette）揭露中共金权交易，在2023年初出版繁体中文版后引起新一波的关注。DW走访牛津，了解曾经是模范企业家的他如何分析中国经济。
政治2023年7月4日
标语写道：“处决无辜者不OK。”这是美国华盛顿7月2日一场支持废除死刑的活动。

台湾卡关“逐步废死” 专家：死刑沦政客廉价操作

台湾卡关“逐步废死” 专家：死刑沦政客廉价操作

全球剩下14%国家仍有死刑，台湾是其中一个很特别存在：民主、自由、开放、多元，同婚合法也是全亚洲第一，但只要谈到死刑，就会挑动民众敏感神经，这也让允诺迈向废死的台湾政府裹足不前，不敢公开讨论。
政治2023年3月3日
