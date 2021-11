英语 Afghan refugees in Albania have no idea what's in store for them next. +++ A volcano in Iceland is attracting tourists and prospective buyers.

09:15

DocFilm Girls for Future: Four Girls, Three Continents, One Mission - Part 2 英语 ‘Girls for Future’ follows four girls as they fight for a better future. Aged between 11 and 14 years, they are all directly affected by environmental destruction - from air pollution to water shortage - and its consequences.

Girls for Future: Four Girls, Three Continents, One Mission - Part 2