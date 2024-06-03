  1. 跳轉至内容
鄒宗翰

鄒宗翰自2018年DW台北辦事處成立以來即在此工作，是出鏡記者和節目主持人，同時也寫作和編輯，負責報導台灣和中國等東亞事務。

鄒宗翰以其犀利、直接和不偏不倚的採訪風格而聞名，他的幾個專訪是華語社會的頭條新聞。他自2022年起開始擔任辦事處主任，目前共有8名員工。

Tsou Tzung Han (Tsou) works with DW since the Taipei Bureau was established in 2018. He is a on-camera journalist and show host, and also an editor covering East Asia affairs with a focus on Taiwan and China. Tsou is known for his sharp, direct and unbiased  interview style. Several interviews of his made the headlines in the Chinese speaking society. He has been the Bureau Chief since 2022, running the office with 8 employees.

鄒宗翰 的精選報導

圖為台陸伴侶Ryan與Righ手戴婚戒的合照。他們不僅關係緊密，雙方家人也互動頻繁，期待兩人可以在台灣同婚允許台陸伴侶結婚後共同計劃未來。

開放兩岸同婚 台灣：兼顧國家安全

台灣2019年通過同性婚姻專法，是亞洲第一。跨國同婚在2023年通過，DW當時專訪台陸伴侶，探討他們受到排拒的原因。2024年9月，台灣政府宣佈未來將承認台灣與中國籍同性伴侶在第三地的合法登記婚姻。
文化2024年9月20日
專訪羅冠聰：流亡英國三十而立

DW前往倫敦專訪流亡英國4年的羅冠聰，他在2020年香港通過國安法後流亡英國成為通緝犯。他如何在香港民主受壓的情況下，持續在海外參與政治運動，並在生活中找到寧靜與平衡？
政治2024年6月17日12:43 分鐘
羅冠聰：如果我是一個歷史人物，我就是一個在歷史場合當中一個過渡的人物。

專訪羅冠聰：我只是大歷史中的小人物

香港12日公告，撤銷羅冠聰等6名人士的護照。DW前往倫敦專訪流亡英國4年的羅冠聰。針對日前傳出遭到官方派遣的人員跟監，他直呼港府愚蠢又無能。面對香港民主運動持續受壓，他說自己並不盲目樂觀。
政治2024年6月12日
鄒宗翰 的更多報導

圖為在英港人羅冠聰6月1日在英國倫敦近郊參加紀念「六四」35週年與「反送中」5周年的活動。

從英美到台灣 海外如何不忘「六四」？

從英美到台灣 海外如何不忘「六四」？

「六四」35週年前夕，DW親訪英國與美國的紀念活動現場，見證海外離散港人以及流亡民運人士如何重新敘說對「六四」的記憶。台灣也將在「六四」當天舉辦紀念晚會，此外亦有人藉藝術展與繪本回憶「六四」。
政治2024年6月3日
諾瓦克曾多次造訪台灣，並在2013、2017和2022年三度協助審查台灣做公政公約國家報告國際審查。台灣死刑辯論之際，他正在台灣協助《消除一切形式種族歧視國際公約》(ICERD) 初次國際審查。

國際人權專家：台灣人，勇敢廢死吧！

國際人權專家：台灣人，勇敢廢死吧！

台灣憲法法庭首度辯論「死刑是否違憲」，前聯合國酷刑問題特別報告員諾瓦克（Manfred Nowak）在台接受DW專訪。他強調，很多人說同婚不符合亞洲價值，但台灣還是做到了；有死刑的國家越來越少，也許最後只剩中國跟台灣。
政治2024年4月26日
台灣死刑存廢一直以來都是社會爭議話題。圖為2017年，活動人士在美國最高法院外要求廢死（資料照）

台灣死刑存廢釋憲 三件你要知道的事實

台灣死刑存廢釋憲 三件你要知道的事實

台灣憲法法庭23日首次針對死刑是否違憲展開辯論，3到5個月內會宣示結果，可能依循同婚釋憲，帶來重大司法變革。此案由人權團體及律師為37名待決死囚提出，引起各界高度關注和辯論。台灣準備好廢除死刑了嗎？
人權2024年4月23日
使用中國電商，台灣的人擔心嗎?

使用中國電商，台灣的人擔心嗎?

3月底英媒傳出，中國電商平台SHEIN，積極推動在美國上市。但美國、德國紛紛對 SHEIN、Temu等中國電商平台，有關其勞工、環境，與中國政府關係，產生懷疑。在台灣，一般人在使用中國電商時會擔心嗎？
政治2024年4月11日04:51 分鐘
中國商人沈棟在牛津接受DW訪問，他認為中國GDP預測是按照政府的數據，跟實際狀況差很多。

獨家：沈棟將赴美作證「中國民企一片荒涼」

獨家：沈棟將赴美作證「中國民企一片荒涼」

前北京政協委員沈棟目前流亡英國牛津，他所寫的回憶錄《紅色賭盤》（Red Roulette）揭露中共金權交易，在2023年初出版繁體中文版後引起新一波的關注。DW走訪牛津，瞭解曾經是模範企業家的他如何分析中國經濟。
政治2023年7月4日
標語寫道：「處決無辜者不OK。」這是美國華盛頓7月2日一場支持廢除死刑的活動。

台灣卡關「逐步廢死」 專家：死刑淪政客廉價操作

台灣卡關「逐步廢死」 專家：死刑淪政客廉價操作

全球剩下14%國家仍有死刑，台灣是其中一個很特別存在：民主、自由、開放、多元，同婚合法也是全亞洲第一，但只要談到死刑，就會挑動民眾敏感神經，這也讓允諾邁向廢死的台灣政府裹足不前，不敢公開討論。
政治2023年3月3日
