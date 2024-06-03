鄒宗翰以其犀利、直接和不偏不倚的採訪風格而聞名，他的幾個專訪是華語社會的頭條新聞。他自2022年起開始擔任辦事處主任，目前共有8名員工。

Tsou Tzung Han (Tsou) works with DW since the Taipei Bureau was established in 2018. He is a on-camera journalist and show host, and also an editor covering East Asia affairs with a focus on Taiwan and China. Tsou is known for his sharp, direct and unbiased interview style. Several interviews of his made the headlines in the Chinese speaking society. He has been the Bureau Chief since 2022, running the office with 8 employees.