Welcome to DW Beta pages — a new version of the dw.com website!

With users' needs in mind, we're developing a new modern user-centered design and a technologically innovative user journey for the young international audiences. Here's a glimpse of DW's new online offering.
The Beta version of dw.com is just the first step of the project. Meaning, DW's new online pages are not finished yet, but hopefully comprehensive enough for the users to enjoy them!
After launching new pages in Portuguese (for Brazil and Africa), also in Turkish, we're now offering the same design experience for DW content in English.
We're developing and testing new features continuously, but at the same time, it is of great importance to hear what's your experience and opinion on DW's new online concept.
Your feedback can help us optimize the pages and create a seamless user experience. Once we're finished implementing all the changes, also your suggestions, the new online offering will replace the previous one.
No matter which DW language undergoes the transition phase, the users' needs always come first:
Hoping you'll enjoy DW's new online offering, we're looking forward to your feedback!