 Остров Змеиный оставлен Россией: это провал Путина? Что на самом деле произошло в Черном море (01.07.2022) | Мультимедийные публикации Deutsche Welle на русском языке | DW | 01.07.2022

Посетите новый сайт DW

Зайдите на бета-версию сайта dw.com. Мы еще не завершили работу. Ваше мнение поможет нам сделать новый сайт лучше.

Перейти на новый сайт DW

Наш сайт использует файлы Cookie, чтобы предоставлять вам персонализированную информацию. Подробности - в Положении о защите личных данных.

Подробнее OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Все медиаформаты

Остров Змеиный оставлен Россией: это провал Путина? Что на самом деле произошло в Черном море (01.07.2022)

Ситуация вокруг острова Змеиный, который был оставлен военными из РФ. Что происходит в Донбассе. Интервью с главой Мюнхенской конференции по безопасности Кристофом Хойсгеном

Смотреть видео 54:04

Другие сюжеты в медиатеке

Источники Заповедника сообщают: президенты США и РФ все-таки встретились на саммите АТЭС. Но - не в кулуарах.

Встреча Трампа и Путина: не по любви, а по нужде - "Заповедник" 13.11.2017

Другие сюжеты в рубрике: DW Новости

Также в выпуске: обзор ситуации в Украине за последние сутки

Германия без российского газа: что будет с немцами следующей зимой (30.06.2022) 30.06.2022

Также в выпуске: чем для Украины и России завершился саммит G7.

Эрдоган обманул ожидания Путина на саммите НАТО: Финляндия и Швеция станут членами Альянса (29.06.2022) 29.06.2022

Также в выпуске: оппозиционер Илья Яшин получил 15 суток ареста.

Саммит G7: что Шольц и Макрон сказали о Путине и что с новыми санкциями Запада против России (28.06.2022) 28.06.2022

Также в выпуске: репортаж DW об украинских детях, которые из-за войны учатся в немецких школах

Что известно о ракетном ударе по ТЦ в Кременчуге и смогут ли страны G7 напугать Путина? ПРЯМОЙ ЭФИР (27.06.2022) 27.06.2022