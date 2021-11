Local UTC

03:30 REV The Global Auto and Mobility Show Inglês Aiways U5: an extremely affordable electric SUV from China, Electric revolution: Two mavericks want to transform long-distance trucking. And: Heroes, records, tragedies - the legendary racetrack AVUS turns 100 years old. The Global Auto and Mobility Show Inglês

04:00 DW News News Inglês News Inglês

04:15 Sports Life Boxing - last exit for reintegration Inglês On the surface, boxing is all about landing as many punches as possible on your opponent. But it is also a sport that can help people overcome difficulties and find inner strength. We portray Burak and Saskia, two young people from Munich who were in danger of going off the rails. Burak has 27 criminal convictions. Saskia’s father died at a young age. Boxing has provided them a new opportunity. Boxing - last exit for reintegration Inglês

04:30 Check-in Mercedes, Maultaschen, and vineyards Inglês Stuttgart is distinguished by its vineyards and its automobile history, but there are also cultural treasures and culinary delights to discover. Lukas Stege cooks a Swabian national dish and visits the State Gallery. Mercedes, Maultaschen, and vineyards Inglês

05:00 DW News News Inglês News Inglês

05:02 Destination Culture Muskau Park & Rakotz Bridge Inglês Muskau Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the former home of Prince Pückler. Hannah Hummel explores the site and learns about its history - from pineapple cultivation to a love letter machine. She also visits the popular Instagram motif, the Rakotz Bridge, and takes a boat ride on Europe’s biggest artificial lake, which used to be a lignite opencast mine. Muskau Park & Rakotz Bridge Inglês