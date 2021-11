Локално UTC

01:15 DocFilm A Ticket to the Moon Англиски In the 1960s, US airline Pan Am sold spots on a waiting list for a trip to the moon. With the Cold War raging, nearly 100,000 customers on both sides of the Iron Curtain reserved their tickets - and the filmmaker’s family was among them. A Ticket to the Moon Англиски

02:00 DW News News Англиски News Англиски

02:02 The Day News in Review Англиски News in Review Англиски

02:30 Focus on Europe Spotlight on People Англиски Afghan refugees in Albania have no idea what's in store for them next. +++ A volcano in Iceland is attracting tourists and prospective buyers. Spotlight on People Англиски

03:00 DW News News Англиски News Англиски

03:15 Covid-19 Special COVID-19 Special: Are we doing enough to protect kids? Англиски The debate continues to rage about how to protect children from COVID-19. Should they wear masks and get vaccinated? Finding answers is not as easy as it might first appear. COVID-19 Special: Are we doing enough to protect kids? Англиски