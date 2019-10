दक्षिणी और दक्षिण पूर्वी एशिया में पांव पसारता इस्लामिक स्टेट

रक्का में हर कब्र मौत की कहानी कहती है

Changing history

More than 80 bodies were exhumed within the first three weeks of discovering the tombs and graves of al-Fukheikha. Now the numbers have exceeded 550. "This used to be a land for farmers. Not a cemetery. Not a training camp or burial site for IS. Our job is to change this place back to being agricultural land. This is not a graveyard," says Assad Mohammed.