Musayar 'yan wasan Bundesliga a 2022

Ryan Gravenberch (Ajax → Bayern Munich)

Mazraoui's Ajax teammate Ryan Gravenberch is also on the way to Munich, with the 20-year-old expected to strengthen Bayern's midfield after signing a five-year deal. "Ryan is a highly interesting, young player who many top European clubs would liked to have signed," commented Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn – but Gravenberch will have some serious competition for a place in the starting line-up.