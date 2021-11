Franziska Wildfeuer's Rise as a Referee

انگلیسی Female referees are still the exception in the top tiers of German football, especially in the men's game. But this is exactly where Franziska Wildfeuer wants to be. To get there, she not only needs to have a thorough knowledge of the rules, but also to train hard: six times a week, in addition to her job as a physical therapist. Sports Life follows her on her difficult journey to the top.