Welcome to DW Beta pages — a new version of the dw.com website!

The Beta version of dw.com is just the first step of the project. Meaning, DW's new online pages are not finished yet, but hopefully comprehensive enough for the users to enjoy them!

After launching new pages in Portuguese (for Brazil and Africa), also in Turkish, we're now offering the same design experience for DW content in English.

What happens next?

We're developing and testing new features continuously, but at the same time, it is of great importance to hear what's your experience and opinion on DW's new online concept.

Your feedback can help us optimize the pages and create a seamless user experience. Once we're finished implementing all the changes, also your suggestions, the new online offering will replace the previous one.

The user-centered approach

No matter which DW language undergoes the transition phase, the users' needs always come first:

All pages have the same structure to help you navigate through the new DW's online offering easier.

In the new design, you'll find familiar things, but also some new ones.

You'll get a good overview of DW's diverse journalistic content.

You'll get to know the content creators.

Whether you're visiting our pages on your phone, tablet or desktop, you should always be able to recognize dw.com content immediately.

Furthermore, you'll find all DW's multimedia content here: articles, images, sound, and video. Later on, Radio and TV shows as well.

Hoping you'll enjoy DW's new online offering, we're looking forward to your feedback!