 dw.com: New design, familiar content | dw.com Beta | DW | 01.02.2023

Usamos cookies a fin de mejorar nuestro servicio. Encontrará más información en nuestras Políticas de privacidad.

Más información OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

dw.com Beta

dw.com: New design, familiar content

Welcome to the new DW website!

With the redesign of the DW website and an update to the app, the way you access our content has changed.  

Our new, context-guided navigation is designed to make DW content more accessible to you through user-friendly digital platforms.  

After a beta phase to develop and test the new website, the classic version of DW pages has been switched off. The pages in the new look are now fully activated.  

What is new?  

As a DW user, you are at the center of our considerations. That's why:  

  • Our pages are always structured the same, regardless of the device you use to access them.  
  • Our pages are optimized for viewing on mobile devices, smartphones and tablets. 
  • Our content is presented with a visual focus. 
  • Now you may get to better know our journalists who create the content for you.

Meanwhile, the development of the new DW pages continues. New, practical and exciting features are already in the pipeline! 

Contenido relacionado

¡Aprenda alemán jugando!

¡Aprenda alemán jugando! 23.01.2023

Aprenda jugando y conozca el significado de palabras, expresiones y curiosidades de la lengua alemana. Cada quince días, le presentaremos un nuevo desafío.

Envíenos un correo electrónico a info@dw.com indicando la siguiente información:

Tengo problemas con la aplicación Smart TV. ¿Qué debo hacer? 10.12.2021

Si tiene sugerencias o críticas acerca de la aplicación, envíenos un correo electrónico a info@dw.com. Para poder responder de forma rápida y precisa, indique la siguiente información:

En la página web en inglés encontrará el plan de programación actual para los programas de radio en inglés.

Deseo escuchar el programa de radio en inglés para África. ¿Dónde encuentro la lista de programación? 14.12.2021

En la página web en inglés encontrará el plan de programación actual para los programas de radio en inglés.