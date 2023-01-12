  1. Ir al contenido
Breaking at the 2024 Paris Olympics

26 de mayo de 2023

Jilou Rasul is one of Germany's best breakers. As a tough woman, she has been able to assert herself in this male-dominated sport. What's the key to a successful break battle? And how will things change for her once breaking becomes an Olympic sport for the first time in 2024?

https://p.dw.com/p/4Rq58
Acerca del programa

DW Todo deporte (Sports Life spanisch) Sendungslogo

Todo deporte — El magacín del deporte global

"Todo deporte" les presenta la cara más emocionante del deporte, entrevistas a estrellas y reportajes de todo el mundo. Cada semana el magacín aborda una aventura deportiva y nos muestra cómo transforma las vidas de las personas.

