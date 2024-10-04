Zsolt Bogar

Zsolt studied German as a foreign language and history in Budapest and Heidelberg. He then graduated from the Balint György Journalism Academy of the Association of Hungarian Journalists. Zsolt began his journalistic career as a reporter for politics and economics at the Budapest political weekly Magyar Narancs.
He later worked as a programme editor for the morning show 180 Minutes on the public radio station MR1-Kossuth. He then joined the online editorial team of the largest Hungarian political weekly HVG, where he first headed the economic and later the political editorial team. He has been working as a senior editor at DW Magyar since 2021.