Portrait of a man with gray-black mottled hair and a full beard
Zsolt BogarImage: Dalma Veres

Zsolt Bogar

He has been working as a reporter, journalist and editor for over 20 years. At DW Magyar, Zsolt is responsible for editing and content planning.

Zsolt is committed to providing fact-based and well-researched quality journalism to inform citizens. He takes a very critical view when freedom of the press and freedom of opinion are restricted.

Zsolt studied German as a foreign language and history in Budapest and Heidelberg. He then graduated from the Balint György Journalism Academy of the Association of Hungarian Journalists. Zsolt began his journalistic career as a reporter for politics and economics at the Budapest political weekly Magyar Narancs.

He later worked as a programme editor for the morning show 180 Minutes on the public radio station MR1-Kossuth. He then joined the online editorial team of the largest Hungarian political weekly HVG, where he first headed the economic and later the political editorial team. He has been working as a senior editor at DW Magyar since 2021.

