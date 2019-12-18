Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return to struggling AC Milan

Officials at AC Milan said they were "delighted" to announce the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the Italian club on Friday. The celebrated 38-year-old is set to start next week and stay on until the end of the season, with the option of prolonging his six-month contract for another year.

"I'm coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love," Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying on the club's website.

On his personal Twitter channel, the striker chose a characteristically bold image to announce his return.

The club teased Ibrahimovic's return with an online video tagged "IZ coming" — a play on the footballer's initials.

Ibrahimovic spent two seasons in Milan between 2010 and 2012, helping them win their last Serie A title in 2011. The Swedish star finished the 2011-2012 season as the top scorer of the league.

AC Milan has been struggling in recent years, currently sitting in 11th place in Serie A after a devastating 5-0 defeat against Atalanta from Bergamo.

'I will do everything'

On Friday, AC Milan said Ibrahimovic would aim to reverse the club's fortunes.

"I'll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen," Ibrahimovic said.

Ibrahimovic was born to Bosnian-Croatian parents in the Swedish city of Malmo in 1981. He played for top clubs all over Europe, including Ajax, Manchester United, Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris St Germain. The striker's last club was LA Galaxy in the US.

He recently angered the fans in his home city by purchasing a stake in Stockholm-based Hammarby, one of FF Malmo's rivals. Unknown vandals repeatedly attacked Ibrahimovic's statute outside Malmo's stadium, cutting off its nose, spray-painting it, and branding him "Judas."

5 soccer stars who you probably didn't know have side jobs Hannes Thór Halldórsson Like many of his teammates on Iceland's national football team, goalie Halldórsson has kept his day job. He's a well known filmmaker in his home country of 300,000 residents. He has produced numerous documentaries, a feature film and many commercials, as well as a music video for Iceland's Eurovision Song Contest entry. His next project is a horror film.

5 soccer stars who you probably didn't know have side jobs Gerard Piqué The defense player has helped Spain to European and World Cup titles and he's one of the best-paid footballers in the world. But apparently, that's not enough for him. Hiding behind headphones, a baseball cap and dark sunglasses, he occasionally takes part in poker tournaments. Though prize money in the tens of thousands of euros is up for grabs, that's just pocket change for Piqué.

5 soccer stars who you probably didn't know have side jobs Zlatan Ibrahimovic When he was young, he never wore cologne. But things have changed. Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is said to have a very sensitive nose, so it's fitting that he's released two fragrances in the past two years, together with star perfumer Olivier Pescheux. At 34, it could well be that Ibrahimovic is saving up for retirement.

5 soccer stars who you probably didn't know have side jobs Cristiano Ronaldo Love him or hate him, Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the biggest star in professional football. But he's also one of the most active off the pitch. In addition to perfume and jeans, he has also released his own line of underwear. Of course, he models the briefs himself. The brand is succinctly called CR7, combining his initials and jersey number.

5 soccer stars who you probably didn't know have side jobs Thomas Müller The Bayern Munich star has been married to equestrian Lisa Müller for seven years. The couple owns more than a dozen horses, which they keep at their Bavarian ranch. Müller's contract forbids him from riding, but he concentrates in his free time on breeding them. Apparently his passion for horses is so strong that he's turned down offers from clubs abroad so he won't have to leave his ranch. Author: Antje Binder / kbm



dj/msh (AP, dpa, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.