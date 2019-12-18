 Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return to struggling AC Milan | News | DW | 27.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic to return to struggling AC Milan

AC Milan has confirmed signing Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who helped the club win the Italian league title in 2011. The striker said he would fight to reverse the fortunes of the now-troubled team.

Italien Fußball Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Mailand (dapd)

Officials at AC Milan said they were "delighted" to announce the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to the Italian club on Friday. The celebrated 38-year-old is set to start next week and stay on until the end of the season, with the option of prolonging his six-month contract for another year.

"I'm coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love," Ibrahimovic was quoted as saying on the club's website.

On his personal Twitter channel, the striker chose a characteristically bold image to announce his return.

The club teased Ibrahimovic's return with an online video tagged "IZ coming" — a play on the footballer's initials.

Ibrahimovic spent two seasons in Milan between 2010 and 2012, helping them win their last Serie A title in 2011. The Swedish star finished the 2011-2012 season as the top scorer of the league.

AC Milan has been struggling in recent years, currently sitting in 11th place in Serie A after a devastating 5-0 defeat against Atalanta from Bergamo.

'I will do everything'

On Friday, AC Milan said Ibrahimovic would aim to reverse the club's fortunes.

"I'll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen," Ibrahimovic said.

Ibrahimovic was born to Bosnian-Croatian parents in the Swedish city of Malmo in 1981. He played for top clubs all over Europe, including Ajax, Manchester United, Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris St Germain. The striker's last club was LA Galaxy in the US.

He recently angered the fans in his home city by purchasing a stake in Stockholm-based Hammarby, one of FF Malmo's rivals. Unknown vandals repeatedly attacked Ibrahimovic's statute outside Malmo's stadium, cutting off its nose, spray-painting it, and branding him "Judas."

  • Island Fußball Nationalmannschaft UEFA 2016 Europameisterschaft

    5 soccer stars who you probably didn't know have side jobs

    Hannes Thór Halldórsson

    Like many of his teammates on Iceland's national football team, goalie Halldórsson has kept his day job. He's a well known filmmaker in his home country of 300,000 residents. He has produced numerous documentaries, a feature film and many commercials, as well as a music video for Iceland's Eurovision Song Contest entry. His next project is a horror film.

  • Fussballer Gerard Pique

    5 soccer stars who you probably didn't know have side jobs

    Gerard Piqué

    The defense player has helped Spain to European and World Cup titles and he's one of the best-paid footballers in the world. But apparently, that's not enough for him. Hiding behind headphones, a baseball cap and dark sunglasses, he occasionally takes part in poker tournaments. Though prize money in the tens of thousands of euros is up for grabs, that's just pocket change for Piqué.

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    5 soccer stars who you probably didn't know have side jobs

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    When he was young, he never wore cologne. But things have changed. Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is said to have a very sensitive nose, so it's fitting that he's released two fragrances in the past two years, together with star perfumer Olivier Pescheux. At 34, it could well be that Ibrahimovic is saving up for retirement.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo

    5 soccer stars who you probably didn't know have side jobs

    Cristiano Ronaldo

    Love him or hate him, Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the biggest star in professional football. But he's also one of the most active off the pitch. In addition to perfume and jeans, he has also released his own line of underwear. Of course, he models the briefs himself. The brand is succinctly called CR7, combining his initials and jersey number.

  • Deutschland Thomas Müller mit seiner Frau Lisa in Berlin

    5 soccer stars who you probably didn't know have side jobs

    Thomas Müller

    The Bayern Munich star has been married to equestrian Lisa Müller for seven years. The couple owns more than a dozen horses, which they keep at their Bavarian ranch. Müller's contract forbids him from riding, but he concentrates in his free time on breeding them. Apparently his passion for horses is so strong that he's turned down offers from clubs abroad so he won't have to leave his ranch.

    Author: Antje Binder / kbm


dj/msh (AP, dpa, AFP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs for LA Galaxy

Former Sweden international Zlatan Ibrahimovic has confirmed that he is moving to the United States to finish his career. The news comes after he came to an agreement to sever ties with Manchester United. (23.03.2018)  

Soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic wins court battle over doping allegations

Soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has secured victory in a libel case on over accusations he had used performance-enhancing substances. These stemmed from his time at Serie A side Juventus. (09.01.2017)  

Italian soccer giant AC Milan scores own goal with haka stunt

Italian football club AC Milan have been ridiculed after performing a haka before a league match in the Serie A. The publicity stunt has drawn plenty of scorn and is widely seen as disrespectful. (22.04.2016)  

5 soccer stars who you probably didn't know have side jobs

From breeding horses to selling underwear, these five soccer stars keep very busy off the pitch - and earn a few extra euros in the process. (08.07.2016)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Related content

Italien Rom | Luigi de Siervo | Chef der Serie A im italienischen Fußball

Italy: Serie A chief apologizes for anti-racism campaign featuring monkeys 18.12.2019

The CEO of Italy's top football league has apologized for the use of paintings depicting "western, Asian and black monkeys" in an anti-racism campaign. Critics have condemned the artwork as a "sick joke."

Bildkombo Lukaku Smalling

'Black Friday' headline prompts Roma, AC Milan to suspend Italian sports paper 05.12.2019

AS Roma and AC Milan will snub Italian sports newspaper Corriere dello Sport until the end of the calendar year. The paper's front page, a day before a major league fixture, focused on two key new signings, both black.

Fußball Bundesliga TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Eintracht Frankfurt Ante Rebic

Bundesliga transfers: Wolf moves to Hertha, Schick to RB 02.09.2019

Borussia Dortmund's clearout continues, with Marius Wolf joining Hertha BSC on loan. Elsewhere on deadline day, Ante Rebic joined Serie A giants AC Milan and Patrick Schick moved to RB Leipzig.

Advertisement