Zlatan Ibrahimovic faces UEFA probe over gambling links

AC Milan star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is currently under investigation by European football officials over his "alleged financial interest in a betting company" in Malta, UEFA said on Monday.

The body has appointed an "ethics and disciplinary inspector" to look into the issue, they added.

What are the allegations against Ibrahimovic?

The news comes after the mass-circulation Swedish daily, Aftonbladet, reported that the 39-year-old striker was a partner in a Maltese company called Bethard.

Aftonbladet said Ibrahimovic, who has just signed a one-year contract extension with the Rossoneri to take him past his 40th birthday, had been involved with the company since 2018.

The former Manchester United, Barcelona and LA Galaxy forward has not publicly commented on the allegations.

UEFA rules forbid players from holding any financial interests in the gambling industry.

What consequences could Ibrahimovic face?

If found guilty, Ibrahimovic would have to pay a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs (€90,000 or $109,373) and would be banned from any football-related activity for a maximum of three years.

The striker, who also had a spell with AC Milan's cross-town rivals Inter, has scored 17 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

Ibrahimovic recently came out of international retirement after a five-year break to turn out for Sweden in two World Cup qualifiers.

He made his international debut at the age of 19 against the Faroe Islands and netted in his first competitive match during a World Cup 2002 qualifier against Azerbaijan.

