  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Coronavirus
War in Ukraine
Pope Benedict XVI
Society

Zinder - Niger's Disaffected Youth

30 minutes ago

How to escape the cycle of violence and crime in one of the world’s poorest nations? The film is set in Niger and describes the efforts of criminalized youth to turn their lives around and regain a foothold in society.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LaVM

Education levels are low, the jobless rate is high, and the threat from the terror group Boko Haram is omnipresent. Zinder is the second-largest city in Niger. In the impoverished neighborhood of Kara Kara, many young men join gangs known as "palais”, or "palaces”. Bawa used to be member of such a gang and talks openly about his crimes: one-to-one interviews that pull no punches and at the same time, show how difficult it is to come to terms with one’s own guilt. The scars on his body are a constant reminder of that. Today he’s a father and earns a living riding a motorbike taxi. He’s also a member of a ”palais” of adult weightlifters with a bizarre name: Hitler. Siniya Boy also lifts weights in the Hitler gang. He appears at the start of the film with the flag of his "palais”. When asked why his life has turned out this way, Siniya Boy has a one-word answer: "Education”. The acute lack of education in Kara Kara also explains the choice of name for the weightlifting gang: Hitler, says Siniya Boy, is a strong guy from America that doesn’t let anyone push him around. The camera tells its story through the lives of three people. It is there at the prison fence, where Siniya Boy chats with three detained members of his "palais”; and in the red-light district when a sex worker shows her scars - scars that are far worse than those of the men in the film. And this is another of the documentary’s powerful messages: behind every man who has suffered violence, there’s a woman who has suffered even more.

Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Sendungslogo "DocFilm"

DocFilm

Exciting stories, a wide variety of topics, fascinating pictures: every day, half or three-quarters of an hour of carefully researched background reports from the worlds of politics, business, science, culture, nature, history, lifestyle and sport. Moving and stirring documentaries - from Germany and around the world.

Go to show DocFilm
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Passengers wearing masks at Beijing Capital Airport

COVID: Chinese eye border reopening with both fear and joy

Health6 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Traffic flows in Accra

Africa buckles up in bid to end road carnage

Africa buckles up in bid to end road carnage

Society4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and European Council President Charles Michel attend the European Union EU and the Association of South-East Asian Nations ASEAN summit in Brussels

Europe-ASEAN relations: What to expect in 2023

Europe-ASEAN relations: What to expect in 2023

Politics7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

People wearing face masks distributing food in a hall

2022: What went well in Germany

2022: What went well in Germany

Politics13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Vivienne Westwood verabschiedet sich aus Berlin

Fashion icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

Fashion icon Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

Culture6 hours ago01:53 min
More from Europe

Middle East

The German team covered their mouths before a game in Qatar.

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Did LGBTQ rights campaigns in Qatar help or hinder?

Politics6 minutes ago
More from Middle East

North America

A man shreds a paper with his memories while putting them into a garbage bin during the National Good Riddance day ceremonial shredding of bad memories of 2022 at Times Square in New York City.

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

Good Riddance Day: New Yorkers trash the worst of 2022

OffbeatDecember 29, 202201:32 min
More from North America

Latin America

Fußballegende Pele (Brasilien)

Netflix documentary director remembers Pele

Netflix documentary director remembers Pele

Soccer8 hours ago03:52 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage