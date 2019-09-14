 Zimbabwe′s Robert Mugabe gets his final wish: No hero′s burial | Africa | DW | 28.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Africa

Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe gets his final wish: No hero's burial

Zimbabwe's heroes have traditionally been buried at Harare's National Heroes Acre. But after much wrangling between the government and Robert Mugabe's family, the former leader was buried at his rural home.

A young man holds up a piece of cloth with Mugabe's image

It's been nearly a month since Zimbabwe's longtime leader, Robert Mugabe, died in a hospital in Singapore. But after a life at the top of southern Africa's political scene, the former president's final wishes have left a lingering controversy which many say reflects his complicated political legacy.

As an independence hero, Zimbabwe's first prime minister and later, president, Mugabe should have been buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare. The socialist era monument with its larger-than-life gold statues of Zimbabwe's war veterans and a relief of Mugabe himself is located in the center of the capital, and was built on the order of Mugabe's government with the help of North Korean architects in the early 1980s. Several national heroes, including Mugabe's first wife, Sally, are buried here — the gravestone next to hers was reserved for Mugabe himself.

Read more: Opinion: Robert Mugabe's dead, but Zimbabwe's woes persist

Yet after his ousting as the country's leader in 2017, Mugabe changed his mind. He no longer wanted to be buried alongside his fellow veterans, but insisted his remains be interred at his rural home in the village of Kutama, 90 kilometers (55 miles) to the west of Harare. After much back-and-forth between the Mugabe family and the government, the former leader's wishes have been granted. His casket bearing Zimbabwe's green, yellow, red and black flag was put into the ground in Kutama on Saturday afternoon at a ceremony attended by his family and hundreds of supporters. No senior government officials were among the audience.

"This man lives forever," declared the priest. "Our hearts are bleeding because we have lost our father. This is a man who made use of the gifts he was given by God. This man was an asset, he was not a liability."  

A general view of the National Heroes Acre

Zimbabwe's government had planned to bury Mugabe at the National Heroes Acre in Harare

A tarnished legacy?

The whole drama has left a bitter taste in the mouth of Zimbabweans, who are already divided about Mugabe's legacy. "It shows that Robert Mugabe was a selfish person," said Mlondolozi Ndlovu of Zimbabwe's Amnesty International chapter. "He thought about himself and his family. Whatever he did was never for the people of Zimbabwe."

Others, like lawmaker Temba Mliswa — a member of ZANU-PF, Mugabe's former political party — said that in their eyes, Mugabe will remain a national hero no matter his shortcomings. "He's a man who really did a lot for us," Mliswa told DW. "We revere him despite some of the challenges that happened in the end. People have an understanding why they happened and lessons must be learnt."

After the official state funeral, attended by a number of African heads of state two weeks ago, Mliswa said it was right for Saturday's burial was a private family affair. 

During the public dispute over Mugabe's final resting place, his family has remained confident that the former leader's image will be restored. "In death, whatever was destroyed has been rebuilt," Leo Mugabe, the former's president's nephew, told DW shortly after the state funeral.

A spokesperson for the family even had conciliatory words for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's official send-off for Mugabe: "If you listen to the president, he pitched him at the right level. The legacy has really been put together again."

Watch video 02:17

Mugabe honored at state funeral

Hero at home

In Kutama, his rural home, Mugabe remains as popular as ever. "We would run to his gate each Friday when we would hear sirens of his motorcade. He would give us candies and biscuits," a young woman remembered.

Abel Matarirano, a local teacher, also remembered Mugabe, who started his career as a teacher. "He would encourage us to acquire education," he said. "As a teacher, he himself was a legend in education. He used to employ a lot of young people at his homestead. All the roads that you see around, he would employ young people to repair them."

In addition to his family and supporters, rural authorities had also called for Mugabe's remains to be buried at his birthplace. Speaking to DW correspondent Privilege Musvanhiri, they said Mugabe belonged to a lineage of chiefs and therefore deserved a chief's burial. Such traditional burial rites are, however, generally carried out in secret, away from the eyes of the public. 

Read more: Activists say 'new Zimbabwe' resembles Mugabe's

Economic hardship continues

While their former leader is laid to rest, ordinary Zimbabweans are still feeling the strain of the country's difficult political past and present. In recent weeks, the country has experienced doctors' strikes, as well as a suspected kidnapping of the doctor's union leader. Harare is also facing an acute water shortage, due to aging pipes and infrastructure.

On Friday, United Nations human rights envoy Clement Nyaletsossi Voule said Zimbabweans were growing increasingly frustrated over the failed economic upturn many had anticipated after Mugabe's ousting.

"I have perceived from my different meetings around the country that there is a serious deterioration of the political, economic and social environment since August 2018, resulting in fear, frustration and anxiety among a large number of Zimbabweans," he told the Reuters news agency.

At the same time, the International Monetary Fund has urged Zimbabwe to intensify its commitment to economic and political change.

Watch video 01:31

Queuing for water in Harare

Privilege Musvanhiri and Adrian Kriesch contributed to this report.

DW recommends

Germany hesitant to re-start cooperation with Zimbabwe one year after Mugabe ouster

Grappling with a severe economic crisis, Zimbabwe was hoping for increased cooperation with Germany and other western nations. Robert Mugabe was ousted a year ago. But money is not going to flow any time soon. (20.11.2018)  

Emmerson Mnangagwa: the Crocodile who snapped back

Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is taking power from Robert Mugabe — an apparent denouement in their intriguing shared political history. The two have certainly had their ups and downs over the years. (24.11.2017)  

Robert Mugabe: Thousands gather for Zimbabwe's ex-leader

African leaders have gathered for the state funeral of Robert Mugabe. After a week of dispute, Mugabe's family and Zimbabwean officials agreed the divisive former leader will be buried at a national heroes cemetery. (14.09.2019)  

Opinion: Robert Mugabe's dead, but Zimbabwe's woes persist

Zimbabwe's youth felt betrayed by the greed of Robert Mugabe and his generation. The former autocrat may be dead, but there are those in government who carry on his legacy, Blessing Vava writes in this guest commentary. (06.09.2019)  

Zimbabwe ex-President Robert Mugabe dies at 95

Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe has died in Singapore, aged 95. He had been ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017. (06.09.2019)  

Activists say 'new Zimbabwe' resembles Robert Mugabe's

Zimbabwe’s commitments to respecting and upholding rights are under scrutiny as critics of the government are increasingly abducted and tortured. Such practices were common during the reign of Robert Mugabe. (29.08.2019)  

Zimbabwe shuts out foreign currency to tighten economy

With official inflation up markedly, Zimbabwe is abandoning the use of foreign money at home. The step is intended to strengthen the local currency and ween the country off the US dollar and the South African rand. (25.06.2019)  

Robert Mugabe's body returns to divided Zimbabwe

The body of Zimbabwe founding leader Robert Mugabe has arrived back in the country, to be welcomed with a guard of honor. However, discord prevails over both the former strongman's legacy and his proposed burial site. (12.09.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Queuing for water in Harare  

Mugabe honored at state funeral  

Related content

Simbabwe Beerdigung von Robert Mugabe

Robert Mugabe: Thousands gather for Zimbabwe's ex-leader 14.09.2019

African leaders have gathered for the state funeral of Robert Mugabe. After a week of dispute, Mugabe's family and Zimbabwean officials agreed the divisive former leader will be buried at a national heroes cemetery.

Mugabes Leichnam in Simbabwe angekommen

Robert Mugabe's body returns to divided Zimbabwe 12.09.2019

The body of Zimbabwe founding leader Robert Mugabe has arrived back in the country, to be welcomed with a guard of honor. However, discord prevails over both the former strongman's legacy and his proposed burial site.

Nach dem Tod von Robert Mugabe

Mugabe mourners injured at Zimbabwe viewing 12.09.2019

Several people have been injured in a crush to see Robert Mugabe's body at a viewing in Harare. The incident comes as uncertainty over his final resting place highlights tensions between his family and the government.

Advertisement
default

Send us your feedback via SMS

Got an opinion about the stories making headlines? Send us a text at +49-160-9575 9510. International SMS charges apply. Please make sure to include your name and your country. We will sample your texts in our show.  