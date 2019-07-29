 Zimbabwe: Police beat protesters as economy tanks | News | DW | 16.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Zimbabwe: Police beat protesters as economy tanks

Zimbabwe has gone from bad to worse since longtime autocrat Robert Mugabe was toppled. The opposition is planning weeks of protests against the government over a severe economic crisis and political repression.

Protests in Harare, Zimbabwe (Getty Images/AFP/Z. Auntony)

Police in Zimbabwe fired tear gas and bludgeoned protesters with batons after hundreds of people gathered in the capital Harare on Friday in defiance of a court order banning anti-government protests.

The protests were the first in a series of nationwide demonstrations called by the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) opposition party against a crashing economy and the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Read more: Zimbabwe crisis deepens under President Emmerson Mnangagwa 

The MDC called off the protest in Harare early on Friday after a court order banned the action, but hundreds of people braved a heightened security presence to vent their frustration in the capital's African Unity Square.

Seven people were injured and 80 people were arrested, said MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, who vowed to continue to mobilize opposition forces against the government.

Harare, Zimbabwe | Demonstration & Ausschreitungen | Movement for Democratic Change (Reuters/P. Bulawayo)

Riot police conduced ID checks and arrested opposition supporters across the capital

UN warns of deepening crisis

In Geneva, the UN Human Rights Office called on the government to allow peaceful protests.

"With opposition demonstrations still likely to take place in Zimbabwe in the near future, we urge the government to find ways to continuously engage with the population about their legitimate grievances on the economic situation, and to stop cracking down on peaceful protesters," Rupert Colville, the spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, said in a statement.

"We are deeply concerned by the socio-economic crisis that continues to unfold in Zimbabwe," he said. "The dire economic situation is now impacting negatively on the realization of the economic and social rights of millions of Zimbabweans."

Simbabwe Harare | Demonstration & Ausschreitungen | Movement for Democratic Change (Reuters/P. Bulawayo)

Protesters run from teargas during clashes with riot police

New government mirrors old regime

Many Zimbabwean's hopes for a better future have been dashed since the military toppled longtime autocrat Robert Mugabe in 2017 and Mnangagwa won elections the following year promising political and economic reform.

The opposition and human rights groups accuse Mnangagwa of following in the footsteps of his predecessor, whose 37-year rule was marked by draconian security measures and economic mismanagement that turned the breadbasket of Africa into a basket case.

Amnesty International accused Mnangagwa's government of "using some of the brutal tactics seen under the government of Robert Mugabe."

"Instead of listening to protestors' concerns about the economy, the authorities have used torture and abduction to crush dissent and instill fear," said Muleya Mwananyanda, the human rights organization's deputy regional director for southern Africa.

Anger has boiled over due to triple-digit inflation, rolling blackouts and shortages of fuel, water and food. 

The World Food Program said this month that almost a third of the country's 16 million people are in need of humanitarian aid.

In addition to mismanagement, food insecurity has been made worse by drought and extreme weather.

Watch video 02:59

Zimbabwe's food crisis — DW's Privilege Musvanhiri reports

cw/rt (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Zimbabwe: Between land ownership and food security

A land dispute in Zimbabwe has highlighted a major hurdle in the country’s new agricultural policies. There is a need for better food security and an economic upturn, but also for a more transparent land reform. (04.06.2019)  

Zimbabwe shuts out foreign currency to tighten economy

With official inflation up markedly, Zimbabwe is abandoning the use of foreign money at home. The step is intended to strengthen the local currency and ween the country off the US dollar and the South African rand. (25.06.2019)  

Zimbabwe elections: Seven takeaways

Zimbabweans are still waiting to hear who will be the country's next president. DW's Privilege Musvanhiri has compiled these election takeaways. (02.08.2018)  

When will Zimbabwe's fuel and power blues end?

Skyrocketing fuel prices are adding to the misery of Zimbabweans, already reeling from indefinite rolling power cuts imposed last week. (22.05.2019)  

Zimbabwe's president guilty of 'gross human rights abuses,' says opposition

Opposition figure Tendai Biti says President Emmerson Mnangagwa is to blame for the alleged human rights abuses being carried out against people in Zimbabwe. In an interview with DW, he urged the UN to intervene. (25.01.2019)  

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president

Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken the oath of office following an election victory that was disputed by the main opposition. He has held the post since November following the resignation of longtime leader Robert Mugabe. (26.08.2018)  

Zimbabwe crisis deepens under President Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe has struggled since longtime ruler Robert Mugabe's reign came to an end in 2017. Analysts describe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's first year in office as a period of indecisive and experimental policies. (29.07.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Zimbabwe's food crisis — DW's Privilege Musvanhiri reports  

Related content

Simbabwe Wahlkampf Präsident Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe crisis deepens under President Emmerson Mnangagwa 29.07.2019

Zimbabwe has struggled since longtime ruler Robert Mugabe's reign came to an end in 2017. Analysts describe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's first year in office as a period of indecisive and experimental policies.

DW News Africa Moderatorin Christine Mhundwa (Artikelbild)

DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 16 August 2019 16.08.2019

Brutality on the streets of Harare. Zimbabwean police beat anti-government demonstrators who peacefully protested despite a ban. We talk to the opposition MDC party. And, artists in the Central African Republic are using threater to promote a new court that's been set up to prosecute war crimes. @mhundwa7 dw.com/africa @dwnews

Eco Africa Sendung

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 16.08.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we see how Kenyans are breeding silkworms, try out a new bike made of bamboo and learn how free-range chickens can help Zimbabwe address food security and community empowerment.

Advertisement