 Zimbabwe ex-President Robert Mugabe dies at 95 | News | DW | 06.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Zimbabwe ex-President Robert Mugabe dies at 95

Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe has died in Singapore, aged 95. He had been ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017.

Robert Mugabe (Getty Images/AFP/P. Magakoe)

Robert Mugabe, who served as prime minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and then as president from 1987 to 2017, has died, aged 95, the current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, announced on Friday.

Mugabe, who dominated Zimbabwe's politics for nearly 40 years, was a controversial figure whose supporters considered him as a hero who helped free Zimbabwe from British colonialism, but whose detractors accused him of economic mismanagement, corruption and crimes against humanity.

His term as presidency ended amid chaos after he was first placed under house arrest by the Zimbabwean army on November 15, 2017, before being sacked as leader of the ZANU-PF party and threatened with impeachment if he did not resign. An announcement that he had resigned was released on November 21, 2017, although Mugabe himself subsequently seemed to deny the fact.

Read more: Buzz of success in Zimbabwe's forests 

Celebrations at ouster

His ouster, which was preceded by large street demonstrations for his removal, was greeted with celebrations across the country. Many in Zimbabwe were angered by the effects of a rapidly deteriorating economy, widely considered to be related to the seizures of white-owned farms from around 2000. The seizures, which led to Mugabe being shunned by the larger international community, were meant to redistribute land to poor blacks, but it often ended in the hands of Mugabe's relatives and cronies.

Watch video 01:31

Zimbabwe to compensate dispossessed farmers

Mugabe himself often blamed the economic problems on Western sanctions imposed over the intimidation of his political opponents and repression of press freedom.

The political ambitions of his second wife, Grace, who was sometimes called "Gucci Grace" or "disGrace" for her predilection for expensive consumer goods, also played a role in Mugabe's downfall. Her faction within the ruling party eventually lost out to supporters of Mnangagwa, who enjoyed ties to the military.

Mugabe had been undergoing treatment in Singapore for an undisclosed illness since April. Mnangagwa said in August that Mugabe had been hospitalized but was recovering.

  • Emmerson Mnangagwa and Grace Mugabe

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mnangagwa, Grace Mugabe go head to head

    In November, Robert Mugabe dismissed his vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, after accusing him of "plotting a coup against the government." Some Zimbabweans feared Mugabe was grooming his wife, Grace Mugabe, to take over in the event of his death.

  • General Constantino Chiwenga

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Chiwenga's warning

    On November 13, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, commander of Zimbabwe's Defense Force, warned that the army could "step in" to save the country from political tension and economic crisis.

  • Zimbabwe soldiers at the outskirts of Harare

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Tanks in Harare

    Military and armored vehicles were seen at the outskirts of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe, on November 14, 2017. On the same day, the military also took over the state-run broadcaster ZBC.

  • Zimbabwe Major General Sibusiso Moyo

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe safe in army hands

    On November 15, 2017, Major General SB Moyo, the military spokesman, announced on the ZBC that Mugabe and his family were "safe and sound and their security was guaranteed." He said the military was targeting "criminals around" Mugabe who were "committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering."

  • Mugabe meets General Chiwenga

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    A 'smiling' Mugabe meets Chiwenga

    On November 16, 2017, General Constantino Chiwenga, along with other officials, was seen in military uniform meeting President Robert Mugabe (C) at the State House. It was reported that Mugabe was smiling as they both shook hands. However, the leaders of ZANU-PF announced that there was "no going back."

  • Robert Mugabe at graduation ceremony

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe puts in a public appearance

    After being placed under house arrest, Mugabe appeared publicly at a university graduation ceremony on November 17, 2017. Here, a military officer adjusts a chair for Mugabe, who is dressed in a blue-and-yellow academic gown, to sit on after arriving to preside over the ceremony. Mugabe, who was reportedly tired, was then caught falling asleep.

  • Zimbabwe Protest in Harare

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Zimbabweans call on Mugabe to go

    On November 18, 2017, residents of the capital, Harare, held a protest with anti-Mugabe placards demanding the president's resignation. Veterans of the independence war, activists and ruling party leaders called publicly for Mugabe to be forced from office.

  • ZANU-PF fired Mugbe from leadership

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe ousted from ZANU-PF leadership

    Zimbabwean War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa (R) arrived at a meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party in Harare November 19, 2017. After hours of deliberation, the party announced that it had decided to fire Mugabe as leader of the party.

  • Simbabwe Mugabe bei TV-Ansprache mit seinen Generälen (Getty Images/AFP/Str)

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Mugabe does not step down

    Many expected that after being recalled as ZANU-PF party leader, President Mugabe would use his address to the nation resign with dignity. Zimbabweans were left shocked after the rambling speech made no reference to him stepping down. Mugabe now faces impeachment, with proceedings believed to be starting on Tuesday.

  • Robert Mugabe (picture-alliance/AP/T. Mukwazhi)

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    End of an era

    Rather than face impeachment proceedings, Robert Mugabe prompted dancing in the streets of Harare when he resigned on November 22. "My decision to resign is voluntary on my part and arises from my concern for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and my desire for a smooth, non-violent transfer of power," the 93-year-old said in a letter.

  • Simbabwe Harare Emmerson Mnangagwa (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B.Curtis)

    The week that changed Zimbabwe

    Euphoria in Harare

    Supporters of Emmerson Mnangagwa celebrate the end of four decades under Mugabe. Mnangagwa was joined by cheering crowds after he returned to Zimbabwe from exile in neighboring South Africa. He is expected to be sworn in on November 24.

    Author: Merga Yonas Bula



Read more: Activists say 'new Zimbabwe' resembles Robert Mugabe's

tj/rt (Reuters, AP)

DW recommends

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigns

Citizens of Zimbabwe have celebrated late into the night after President Robert Mugabe resigned, ending almost four decades of rule. The nation is now waiting to see who will replace the veteran leader. (22.11.2017)  

Grace Mugabe wanted in South Africa over assault on model

The former first lady of Zimbabwe is facing an arrest warrant in South Africa for a reported assault. She is accused of whipping a model with an electrical cord at a lavish hotel. (19.12.2018)  

Emmerson Mnangagwa: the Crocodile who snapped back

Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is taking power from Robert Mugabe — an apparent denouement in their intriguing shared political history. The two have certainly had their ups and downs over the years. (24.11.2017)  

Activists say 'new Zimbabwe' resembles Robert Mugabe's

Zimbabwe’s commitments to respecting and upholding rights are under scrutiny as critics of the government are increasingly abducted and tortured. Such practices were common during the reign of Robert Mugabe. (29.08.2019)  

Buzz of success in Zimbabwe's forests

As organic beekeeping spreads like wildfire across eastern Zimbabwe, the industrious little insects are helping to preserve forests and prevent woodland fires. (27.06.2017)  

The week that changed Zimbabwe

President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe has been removed as the ZANU-PF party's leader, a post he held for 37 years. The party’s youth league, the military and his supporters have also withdrawn from backing Mugabe. (19.11.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Zimbabwe to compensate dispossessed farmers  

Related content

Simbabwe Harare | Demonstration & Ausschreitungen | Movement for Democratic Change

Activists say 'new Zimbabwe' resembles Robert Mugabe's 29.08.2019

Zimbabwe’s commitments to respecting and upholding rights are under scrutiny as critics of the government are increasingly abducted and tortured. Such practices were common during the reign of Robert Mugabe.

Simbabwe Harare | Demonstration & Ausschreitungen | Movement for Democratic Change

Zimbabwe: Police beat protesters as economy tanks 16.08.2019

Zimbabwe has gone from bad to worse since longtime autocrat Robert Mugabe was toppled. The opposition is planning weeks of protests against the government over a severe economic crisis and political repression.

Simbabwe Wahlkampf Präsident Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe crisis deepens under President Emmerson Mnangagwa 29.07.2019

Zimbabwe has struggled since longtime ruler Robert Mugabe's reign came to an end in 2017. Analysts describe President Emmerson Mnangagwa's first year in office as a period of indecisive and experimental policies.

Advertisement