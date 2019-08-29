Zimbabwe ex-President Robert Mugabe dies at 95

Zimbabwe's former President Robert Mugabe has died in Singapore, aged 95. He had been ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017.
Robert Mugabe, who served as prime minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and then as president from 1987 to 2017, has died, aged 95, the current president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, announced on Friday.
Mugabe, who dominated Zimbabwe's politics for nearly 40 years, was a controversial figure whose supporters considered him as a hero who helped free Zimbabwe from British colonialism, but whose detractors accused him of economic mismanagement, corruption and crimes against humanity.
His term as presidency ended amid chaos after he was first placed under house arrest by the Zimbabwean army on November 15, 2017, before being sacked as leader of the ZANU-PF party and threatened with impeachment if he did not resign. An announcement that he had resigned was released on November 21, 2017, although Mugabe himself subsequently seemed to deny the fact.
Read more: Buzz of success in Zimbabwe's forests
Celebrations at ouster
His ouster, which was preceded by large street demonstrations for his removal, was greeted with celebrations across the country. Many in Zimbabwe were angered by the effects of a rapidly deteriorating economy, widely considered to be related to the seizures of white-owned farms from around 2000. The seizures, which led to Mugabe being shunned by the larger international community, were meant to redistribute land to poor blacks, but it often ended in the hands of Mugabe's relatives and cronies.
Mugabe himself often blamed the economic problems on Western sanctions imposed over the intimidation of his political opponents and repression of press freedom.
The political ambitions of his second wife, Grace, who was sometimes called "Gucci Grace" or "disGrace" for her predilection for expensive consumer goods, also played a role in Mugabe's downfall. Her faction within the ruling party eventually lost out to supporters of Mnangagwa, who enjoyed ties to the military.
Mugabe had been undergoing treatment in Singapore for an undisclosed illness since April. Mnangagwa said in August that Mugabe had been hospitalized but was recovering.
Read more: Activists say 'new Zimbabwe' resembles Robert Mugabe's
tj/rt (Reuters, AP)
Citizens of Zimbabwe have celebrated late into the night after President Robert Mugabe resigned, ending almost four decades of rule. The nation is now waiting to see who will replace the veteran leader. (22.11.2017)
The former first lady of Zimbabwe is facing an arrest warrant in South Africa for a reported assault. She is accused of whipping a model with an electrical cord at a lavish hotel. (19.12.2018)
Former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa is taking power from Robert Mugabe — an apparent denouement in their intriguing shared political history. The two have certainly had their ups and downs over the years. (24.11.2017)
Zimbabwe’s commitments to respecting and upholding rights are under scrutiny as critics of the government are increasingly abducted and tortured. Such practices were common during the reign of Robert Mugabe. (29.08.2019)