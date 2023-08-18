  1. Skip to content
PoliticsZimbabwe

Zimbabwe candidates get set for presidential election

Privilege Musvanhiri in Harare
2 hours ago

Zimbabwe is set to hold its general election on August 23. A dozen candidates are vying for the presidency, but the main contest is between incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa and leading opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VLjy
Rescuers walk next to the drama theatre as they work at a site of a Russian missile strike

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy condemns deadly Chernihiv attack

Conflicts1 hour ago
Africa

A woman in Harare walks past a gigantic poster of Zimbabwe's ruling party ZANU PF urging people to vote.

Zimbabwe candidates get set for presidential election

Politics2 hours ago02:58 min
Asia

APBn officials at Cox's Bazar refugee camps

Bangladesh police accused of abusing Rohingya refugees

Society6 hours ago
Germany

An empty prison cell in Eichstadt prison

How German prisons deal with trans inmates

Society41 minutes ago
Europe

Part of Inpex Corp.'s onshore natural gas processing facility in Darwin, Australia, on July 24, 2018

LNG supplies: Why Europe is spooked by Australian strike

Business7 minutes ago
Middle East

Jerusalem, seen from above, with jets flying overhead

Will Saudi envoy to Palestinians overshadow Israel ties?

PoliticsAugust 18, 2023
North America

People line up outside of a local school to register to be evacuated

Thousands of Canadians flee wildfires in north, west

Catastrophe5 hours ago01:53 min
Latin America

Armed soldiers in camouflage stand in front of a graffiti-covered wall

Ecuador votes in the shadow of violence

Politics6 hours ago
