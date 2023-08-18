Zimbabwe candidates get set for presidential election

PoliticsZimbabweZimbabwe candidates get set for presidential electionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsZimbabwePrivilege Musvanhiri in Harare2 hours ago2 hours agoZimbabwe is set to hold its general election on August 23. A dozen candidates are vying for the presidency, but the main contest is between incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa and leading opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa.https://p.dw.com/p/4VLjyAdvertisement