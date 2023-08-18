  1. Skip to content
PoliticsZimbabwe

Zimbabwe candidates get set for general election

Privilege Musvanhiri in Harare
26 minutes ago

Zimbabwe is set to hold its general election on August 23. A dozen candidates are vying for the presidency, but the main contest is between incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa and leading opposition candidate Nelson Chamisa.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VLjy
The damage to one of the buildings in Chernihiv

Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy condemns deadly Chernihiv attack

Conflicts1 hour ago
Africa

A woman in Harare walks past a gigantic poster of Zimbabwe's ruling party ZANU PF urging people to vote.

Zimbabwe candidates get set for general election

Politics26 minutes ago02:58 min
Asia

APBn officials at Cox's Bazar refugee camps

Bangladesh police accused of abusing Rohingya refugees

Society4 hours ago
Germany

People waiting for their turn in the citizens' office

Germans' trust in state institutions hits new low

Society22 hours ago
Europe

A woman stands in front of a small shrine

Paris district home to wealth of Tamil culture

Society3 hours ago01:48 min
Middle East

Jerusalem, seen from above, with jets flying overhead

Will Saudi envoy to Palestinians overshadow Israel ties?

PoliticsAugust 18, 2023
North America

People line up outside of a local school to register to be evacuated

Thousands of Canadians flee wildfires in north, west

Catastrophe3 hours ago01:53 min
Latin America

Armed soldiers in camouflage stand in front of a graffiti-covered wall

Ecuador votes in the shadow of violence

Politics5 hours ago
