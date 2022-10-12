 Zeya: US sanctioned Iran ministries over protests | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 14.10.2022

DW News

Zeya: US sanctioned Iran ministries over protests

09/10/2022*** AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 08: People holding banners gather during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died in police custody for not wearing her hijab properly, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on October 08, 2022, Farouk Batiche / Anadolu Agency

Iran protests have entered fourth week 12.10.2022

A protester shows a portrait of Mahsa Amini during a demonstration to support Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Paris. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran's morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran's strict Islamic dress code. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

Europeans show support for Iran protests 04.10.2022

Iran protests: Rallies and graffiti worldwide in support of Iranian women

Iran protests: Rallies and graffiti worldwide in support of Iranian women 12.10.2022

Iranian demonstrators clash with police durning protest for Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's morality police, in Tehran. Fresh protests broke out on September 19 in Iran over the death of a young woman who had been arrested by the morality police that enforces a strict dress code, local media reported. Public anger has grown since authorities on Friday announced the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, in a hospital after three days in a coma, following her arrest by Tehran's morality police during a visit to the capital, in Tehran, Iran, on September 29, 2022. Photo by SalamPix/ABACAPRESS.COM

Iran: Protests spread to universities and schools 04.10.2022

TOPSHOT - A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran, reportedly shows objects lit on fire in the capital Tehran, on October 8, 2022. - Iran has been torn by the biggest wave of social unrest in almost three years, which has seen protesters, including university students and even young schoolgirls chant Woman, Life, Freedom. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

EU agrees to sanction Iran over response to Jina Mahsa Amini protests 12.10.2022

Iranian security forces have been arbitrarily arresting activists, journalists and anyone who protests against the regime in an effort to stem the unrest since the death of a young woman in police custody.

Iranians living in Greece chant slogans and hold placards during a demonstration, following the death in Tehran of an Iranian woman after her arrest by the country's morality police, in Thessaloniki on October 8, 2022. - Mahsa Amini, 22, was on a visit with her family to the Iranian capital Tehran, when she was detained on September 13, 2022, by the police unit responsible for enforcing Iran's strict dress code for women, including the wearing of the headscarf in public. (Photo by Sakis MITROLIDIS / AFP) (Photo by SAKIS MITROLIDIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Iran protests: Germany's top diplomat says regime on 'wrong side of history' 09.10.2022

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the EU would impose new sanctions on Iranians responsible for the "brutal repression" of protesters.

USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

US issues more sanctions on Iran over Mahsa Amini protest crackdown 06.10.2022

The US Treasury Department said it was sanctioning two Iranian ministers and five other officials over a crackdown on protests. Iran has seen widespread unrest since the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.

Students in one of the girls' high schools joined the nationwide anti-government demonstrations after death of Mahsa Amini in Iran, remove their headscarf in classroom, chanting the slogan Death to the dictator. Tehran, Iran, October 5, 2022. Photo by SalamPix/ABACAPRESS.COM

Opinion: Iran protests a struggle for self-determination 13.10.2022

In their struggle for self-determination, Iranians are displaying a level of courage and cohesion we have not seen before. That's why the protests sparked by Jina Mahsa Amini's death are feminist, writes Katajun Amirpur.