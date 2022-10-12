Zeya: US sanctioned Iran ministries over protests

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Iranian security forces have been arbitrarily arresting activists, journalists and anyone who protests against the regime in an effort to stem the unrest since the death of a young woman in police custody.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the EU would impose new sanctions on Iranians responsible for the "brutal repression" of protesters.
The US Treasury Department said it was sanctioning two Iranian ministers and five other officials over a crackdown on protests. Iran has seen widespread unrest since the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.
In their struggle for self-determination, Iranians are displaying a level of courage and cohesion we have not seen before. That's why the protests sparked by Jina Mahsa Amini's death are feminist, writes Katajun Amirpur.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version