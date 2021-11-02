 Zero deforestation commitment: Empty promises or a workable plan? | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 02.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Zero deforestation commitment: Empty promises or a workable plan?

A pledge to end deforestation by 2030 is the first headline agreement from COP26. But environmentalists say the world's forests will not be saved by a political declaration alone.

An aeriel photo of the word crime spelled out on an the banks of the Amazon rivers

Greenpeace activists paint the word 'crime' on a barge at the site of an illegal logging operation in Brazil

More than 100 countries have pledged to end deforestation by 2030 to combat global heating at the UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. But environmentalists, skeptical of the commitment, say more needs to be done to end the so-called "chainsaw massacre" of the world's forests.

The deal commits 105 signatory states to work to together to halt and reverse forest loss, while "delivering sustainable development and promoting an inclusive rural transformation."

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) — which advocates for improved forest management — told DW that it was pleased to see the number of countries involved, covering 85% of the planet's forests. Crucially, the deal includes Brazil, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Indonesia — home to most of the world's wildlife-rich tropical forests as well as to most of its deforestation.

Watch video 02:31

Video explainer: What is a forest and what is it for?

The agreement is important because deforestation is one of the most significant drivers of climate change after fossil fuel combustion. But with the failures of previous international forest protection agreements firmly in their minds, environmental organizations say the agreement lacks specifics.

"Fundamentally, the world's forests will not be saved by a political declaration," FSC told DW, "unless it is followed up by specific political and financial initiatives to make forest protection and sustainable forest management economically attractive solutions for the people who depend on the forests for their income and livelihood."

But what about the money?

Funding will play a key part in whether the success of the agreement. It's is currently backed up by €16 billion ($19 billion) in funds, one-third of which will come from private sector investors and asset managers, including Aviva, Schroders and AXA.

But groups such as the Rainforest Alliance, an intergovernmental organization that represents up to 50 forested tropical countries in climate negotiations, say an additional $100 billion a year over the next decade could be required to bolster the agreement.

"Forests, for developing nations, are a resource. And unfortunately, still, trees are worth more dead than alive. Governments are able to issue a concession to cut down trees for timber to sell back to the West or to develop commercial agriculture," the coalition's managing director for media and communications, Mark Grundy, told DW in Glasgow.

Data visualization COP26 Afforestation and deforestation by region over time EN

That robs the earth of crucial carbon sinks and leads to forms of land use that generate even more emissions, but "brings monies into the government's coffers," said Grundy.

"If we're going to stop that, then financing for the carbon of those forests needs to be of high-enough value to offset that concession."

Why the focus on Indigenous communities?

The countries with the greatest loss of primary forest are Brazil — by a very long way — the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Brazil, Indonesia and Peru. Some 12 million hectares of tree cover in the tropics was lost in 2020 alone. And a third of that occurred in important humid tropical primary forests, resulting in carbon emissions equivalent to the annual emissions of 570 million cars, according to data from the World Resources Institute, a global research non-profit. 

These forests are also home to Indigenous groups – and the agreement has placed a strong emphasis on such communities as "guardians" of the forest.      

A recent UN report found that deforestation rates are up to 50% lower in territories occupied by Indigenous groups and stated that one of the best ways to tackle the problem is to recognize their rights.

Indigenous rights activists have welcomed the move.

The International Work Group for Indigenous Affairs (IWGIA), which promotes indigenous rights, told DW that despite accounting for just 6% of the world's population, Indigenous peoples protect nearly a quarter of the global land surface, including areas of significant biodiversity.

Watch video 06:51

Indigenous peoples and Chile's Araucaria Forest

"(The agreement) explicitly recognizes the rights of Indigenous peoples, which is significant, especially when you look at the list of signatory governments," Stefan Thorsell, Climate Advisor for the IWGIA, said.

But Thorsell added that the declaration didn't specifically reference territorial or tenure rights for Indigenous communities, as they face being ejected from their land to make way for logging and other activities.

"Without legal recognition of their territories, Indigenous peoples struggle even more in defending their forests and other vital ecosystems," said Thorsell.

Rights safeguarding Survival International, which advocates for the survival of tribal people, voiced concern that conservation efforts can lead to abuses of Indigenous groups.

Fiore Longo, head of Survival's Decolonize Conservation campaign, said forest offset projects enable those in the Global North to continue polluting while Indigenous lands are taken for afforestation offset projects.  Such schemes allow individuals or companies to invest in environment projects to neutralize the emissions they create.

"The same goes for the private sector 'investment,' which we believe will largely be for the purchase of carbon offsets, so will do nothing to reduce emissions or help stop climate change," said Longo.

An Indigenous leader wearing a feathered head dress faces off with riot police

Indigenous groups in Brazil protesting a bill they say would limit the recognition of reservation lands during the summer of 2021

Didn't we agree to this before in 2014?

A lot of this will sound familiar, with a very similar agreement being struck in 2014. At that time, 40 countries signed up to the New York Declaration on Forests, which pledged to half deforestation by 2020 and end it by 2030. That was largely unsuccessful, but proponents do hope this time will be different.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the greater focus on private sector financing in 2021 will help with implementation.

"Many corporations are even more powerful than these developing countries. So we need all hands on deck. We need alignment, we need philanthropies, we need private capital. We need financial institutions to step up," Josefina Brana Varela, WWF's Vice President and Deputy Lead for forests told DW in Glasgow.

Another key difference is the much broader commitment to the deal, with key forest nations such as Brazil signing on this time. The FSC say the number of countries backing the deal is probably it's "strongest point," given that it includes the most important forest countries as well as the developed countries needed to financially support the efforts.

  • An indigenous Australian wears a traditional mask made of twisted twine and dark feathers that fall across his face. His cheeks and the bridge of his nose are painted white.

    The plight of indigenous peoples across the world

    Rich in culture

    There are 370 million indigenous peoples around the world spread across 90 countries, with the vast majority, 70%, living in Asia. They belong to more than 5,000 different indigenous populations and speak more than 4,000 languages.

  • A group of indigenous people from Colombia assemble for a photo. Women stand in coloral garments and head coverings in the bike while men and boys kneel in the front

    The plight of indigenous peoples across the world

    Cultural discrimination and marginalization

    In most countries, indigenous peoples are largely excluded from political, economic and cultural life. They are often treated as second-class citizens and experience discrimination and marginalization. Although they make up 5% of the world's population, they account for 15% of the world's extreme poor.

  • A black and white photo of a woman holding a sign that says We are on Gumbaynggirr country

    The plight of indigenous peoples across the world

    Driven out

    Despite having internationally recognized land ownership rights, indigenous peoples across the world often face eviction from lands they've lived on for generations, sometimes for tens of thousands of years. Their lands are routinely appropriated, sold, leased or simply plundered and polluted by governments and private companies.

  • A group of men, boys and girls stand in the dust of a once forested area of the Amazon

    The plight of indigenous peoples across the world

    Loss of biodiversity

    These ancestral lands are home to over 80% of the planet's biodiversity. Efforts to plunder these areas rich in natural resources for oil, gas, timber and minerals are pushing out these communities – and with them, crucial knowledge about how to manage natural resources sustainably for the next generation.

  • A man wearing face paint and traditional dress lies on a two palm leaves. His image juxtaposed with an aerial view of a forest

    The plight of indigenous peoples across the world

    Shining a spotlight on their plight

    This year's winner of the Sony World Photography Award is a photo series highlighting the plight of indigenous and traditional populations and the land that is being taken from them. This photo by Uruguayan photographer Pablo Albarenga shows a young man from the Achuar Nation of Ecuador who is working to end Achuar's dependence on petrol by installing solar panels on river boats.

  • A woman raises her hand in protest

    The plight of indigenous peoples across the world

    Indigenous Amazonians vow to protect their land

    Under Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil has seen an increase in invasions of indigenous lands by loggers and miners, coupled with an increase in fires and deforestation. He himself has compared indigenous people to zoo animals. Despite the threats, indigenous Amazonians have vowed to protect their land and way of life. Seven indigenous leaders have been killed in land disputes.

  • A group of girls wearing masks protest

    The plight of indigenous peoples across the world

    Colombian indigenous women stand up against sexual violence

    In Colombia, indigenous women are often the victims of sexual violence. In June, a group of soldiers from the Colombian army gang-raped a young indigenous girl. Unfortunately, it was not an isolated incident. Ever since, indigenous women have started to make their protests public, with posters, singing and dancing.

  • A woman sobs at the side of a coffin

    The plight of indigenous peoples across the world

    Indigenous human rights defenders under attack

    Publicly protesting for their rights isn't always safe, though. Last year saw a staggering number of human rights defenders killed in Colombia: 107 in total. Across the world, indigenous human rights defenders who have spoken out against discriminatory policies have faced intimidation and violence, often supported by the state.

  • Two indigenous men in Brazil during a demonstration

    The plight of indigenous peoples across the world

    Protection needed

    Cut off from resources and traditions vital to their welfare and survival, many indigenous peoples face even greater marginalization, poverty, disease and violence — and sometimes, extinction as a people. As the world's climate changes, indigenous traditions are under even more threat, and it is vital to protect their survival, says the UN.

    Author: Anne-Sophie Brändlin


DW recommends

Mass deforestation: How trade fells trees in Brazil and Indonesia

Hunger for beef, palm oil, soy and timber fuels rainforest clearance at enormous scales, especially in Brazil and Indonesia. That matters for climate change.  

Indigenous Brazilians accuse Jair Bolsonaro of genocide at ICC

Indigenous groups have filed a request with the ICC in The Hague for it to investigate Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro over alleged genocide and crimes against humanity.  

Global rainforest destruction saw a surge in 2020, study finds

An area of untouched rainforest the size of the Netherlands was chopped down or burned last year. The latest data paints a grim picture for what was meant to be a "landmark" year in the fight against deforestation.  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Ecocide' — Criminalizing environmental destruction  