 Zero deforestation commitment at COP26: Empty promises or a workable plan? | Environment | All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 02.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Zero deforestation commitment at COP26: Empty promises or a workable plan?

A pledge to end deforestation by 2030 is the first headline agreement from COP26. But environmentalists say the world's forests will not be saved by a political declaration alone.

An aeriel photo of the word crime spelled out on an the banks of the Amazon rivers

Greenpeace activists paint the word 'crime' on a barge at the site of an illegal logging operation in Brazil

More than 100 countries have pledged to end deforestation by 2030 to combat global heating at the UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland. But environmentalists, skeptical of the commitment, say more needs to be done to end the so-called "chainsaw massacre" of the world's forests.

The deal commits 105 signatory states to work to together to halt and reverse forest loss, while "delivering sustainable development and promoting an inclusive rural transformation."

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) — which advocates for improved forest management — told DW that it was pleased to see the number of countries involved, covering 85% of the planet's forests. Crucially, the deal includes Brazil, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Indonesia — home to most of the world's wildlife-rich tropical forests as well as to most of its deforestation.

Watch video 02:31

Video explainer: What is a forest and what is it for?

The agreement is important because deforestation is one of the most significant drivers of climate change after fossil fuel combustion. But with the failures of previous international forest protection agreements firmly in their minds, environmental organizations say the agreement lacks specifics.

"Fundamentally, the world's forests will not be saved by a political declaration," FSC told DW, "unless it is followed up by specific political and financial initiatives to make forest protection and sustainable forest management economically attractive solutions for the people who depend on the forests for their income and livelihood."

But what about the money?

Funding will play a key part in the success of the agreement. It's is currently backed up by €16 billion ($19 billion), one-third of which will come from private sector investors and asset managers, including Aviva, Schroders and AXA.

But groups such as the Rainforest Alliance, an intergovernmental organization that represents up to 50 forested tropical countries in climate negotiations, say an additional $100 billion a year over the next decade could be required to bolster the agreement.

"Forests, for developing nations, are a resource. And unfortunately, still, trees are worth more dead than alive. Governments are able to issue a concession to cut down trees for timber to sell back to the West or to develop commercial agriculture," the coalition's managing director for media and communications, Mark Grundy, told DW in Glasgow.

Data visualization COP26 Afforestation and deforestation by region over time EN

That robs the earth of crucial carbon sinks and leads to forms of land use that generate even more emissions, but "brings monies into the government's coffers," said Grundy.

"If we're going to stop that, then financing for the carbon of those forests needs to be of high-enough value to offset that concession."

Why the focus on Indigenous communities?

The countries with the greatest loss of primary forest are Brazil — by a very long way — the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Indonesia and Peru. Some 12 million hectares of tree cover in the tropics was lost in 2020 alone. And a third of that occurred in important humid tropical primary forests, resulting in carbon emissions equivalent to the annual emissions of 570 million cars, according to data from the World Resources Institute, a global research non-profit. 

These forests are also home to Indigenous groups – and the agreement has placed a strong emphasis on such communities as "guardians" of the forest.      

A recent UN report found that deforestation rates are up to 50% lower in territories occupied by Indigenous groups and stated that one of the best ways to tackle the problem is to recognize their rights.

Indigenous rights activists have welcomed the move.

The International Work Group for Indigenous Affairs (IWGIA), which promotes indigenous rights, told DW that despite accounting for just 6% of the world's population, Indigenous peoples protect nearly a quarter of the global land surface, including areas of significant biodiversity.

Watch video 06:51

Indigenous peoples and Chile's Araucaria Forest

"(The agreement) explicitly recognizes the rights of Indigenous peoples, which is significant, especially when you look at the list of signatory governments," Stefan Thorsell, Climate Advisor for the IWGIA, said.

But Thorsell added that the declaration didn't specifically reference territorial or tenure rights for Indigenous communities, as they face being ejected from their land to make way for logging and other activities.

"Without legal recognition of their territories, Indigenous peoples struggle even more in defending their forests and other vital ecosystems," said Thorsell.

Rights safeguarding Survival International, which advocates for the survival of tribal people, voiced concern that conservation efforts can lead to abuses of Indigenous groups.

Fiore Longo, head of Survival's Decolonize Conservation campaign, said forest offset projects enable those in the Global North to continue polluting while Indigenous lands are taken for afforestation offset projects.  Such schemes allow individuals or companies to invest in environment projects to neutralize the emissions they create.

"The same goes for the private sector 'investment,' which we believe will largely be for the purchase of carbon offsets, so will do nothing to reduce emissions or help stop climate change," said Longo.

An Indigenous leader wearing a feathered head dress faces off with riot police

Indigenous groups in Brazil protesting a bill they say would limit the recognition of reservation lands during the summer of 2021

Didn't we agree to this before in 2014?

A lot of this will sound familiar, with a very similar agreement being struck in 2014. At that time, 40 countries signed up to the New York Declaration on Forests, which pledged to half deforestation by 2020 and end it by 2030. That was largely unsuccessful, but proponents do hope this time will be different.

According to the World Wildlife Fund, the greater focus on private sector financing in 2021 will help with implementation.

"Many corporations are even more powerful than these developing countries. So we need all hands on deck. We need alignment, we need philanthropies, we need private capital. We need financial institutions to step up," Josefina Brana Varela, WWF's Vice President and Deputy Lead for forests told DW in Glasgow.

Another key difference is the much broader commitment to the deal, with key forest nations such as Brazil signing on this time. The FSC say the number of countries backing the deal is probably it's "strongest point," given that it includes the most important forest countries as well as the developed countries needed to financially support the efforts.

  • An aerial view of the Amazon River

    The world's most important forests need protection

    Amazon Rain Forest

    The Amazon rain forest is an important carbon sink and one of world's the most biodiverse places. But decades of extensive logging and cattle farming have eradicated about 2 million square kilometers (772.2 million square miles) of it, while less than half of what remains is under protection. A recent study showed that some parts of the Amazon now emit more carbon dioxide than they absorb.

  • Northern lights in the taiga in Finland

    The world's most important forests need protection

    Taiga

    This subarctic northern forest, mainly composed of conifers, stretches across Scandinavia and large parts of Russia. Conservation of the taiga varies from country to country. In Eastern Siberia, for example, strict Soviet era protections left the landscape largely intact but Russia's ensuing economic downturn has prompted increasingly destructive levels of logging.

  • The view of a lake and forest with mountains in the background

    The world's most important forests need protection

    Canada’s Boreal Forests

    North America's subarctic taiga are known as boreal forests and stretch from Alaska to Quebec — covering a third of Canada. About 94% of Canada’s boreal forests are on public land and controlled by the government but only about 8% is protected. Canada, one of the world's main exporters of paper products, logs about 4,000 square kilometers (1.5 million square miles) of this forest every year.

  • Indigenous people in a forest.

    The world's most important forests need protection

    Congo Basin Rain Forest

    The Congo River nurtures one of the world's oldest and densest rain forests — home to some of Africa's most iconic animals, including gorillas, elephants, and chimpanzees. But the region is also rich in oil, gold, diamonds and other valuable minerals. Mining and hunting have fueled its rapid deforestation, which scientists say will entirely wipe it out by 2100 at current rates.

  • A hornbill on a tree.

    The world's most important forests need protection

    Borneo Tropical Forests

    A 140-million-year-old ecoregion that expands across Brunei, Indonesia and Malaysia and gives shelter to hundreds of endangered species such as red orangutan and Sumatran rhino, large swaths of rain forest here are being degraded for timber, palm oil, pulp, rubber and minerals. Such activities have also boosted illegal wildlife trade as cleared forests have enabled hunters to access remote areas.

  • A Siberian tiger in a snow-covered forest

    The world's most important forests need protection

    Primorye Forest

    Located in Russia's far east, the coniferous forest hosts the Siberian tiger and dozens of other endangered species. With its proximity to the Pacific Ocean, the forest sees tropical conditions in summer and arctic weather in winter. The Primorye Forest's remoteness, along with preservation efforts, have left it largely intact but expanding commercial logging has become a growing threat.

  • A waterfall in a Valdivian forest in Argentina

    The world's most important forests need protection

    Valdivian Temperate Rain Forests

    This forest region covers a narrow strip of land between the western slope of the Andes and the Pacific Ocean. Trees like the slow-growth, long-lived Nothofagus and Fitzroya grow in parts of the Valdivian. Extensive logging threatens these endemic trees, which are being replaced with fast-growing pines and eucalyptus that cannot sustain the region's biodiversity.

    Author: Monir Ghaedi


DW recommends

Mass deforestation: How trade fells trees in Brazil and Indonesia

Hunger for beef, palm oil, soy and timber fuels rainforest clearance at enormous scales, especially in Brazil and Indonesia. That matters for climate change.  

Indigenous Brazilians accuse Jair Bolsonaro of genocide at ICC

Indigenous groups have filed a request with the ICC in The Hague for it to investigate Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro over alleged genocide and crimes against humanity.  

Global rainforest destruction saw a surge in 2020, study finds

An area of untouched rainforest the size of the Netherlands was chopped down or burned last year. The latest data paints a grim picture for what was meant to be a "landmark" year in the fight against deforestation.  

Audios and videos on the topic

'Ecocide' — Criminalizing environmental destruction  