Zeljka Cvijanovic

Zeljka Cvijanovic is the current Prime Minister of Republika Srpska.

Prior to being appointed prime minister, Cvijanovic served as minister of economic relations and regional cooperation in the previous government. Born in 1967, Cvijanovic is a professor of English and literature and holds a master's degree in diplomatic and consular law.