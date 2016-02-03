Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Zeljka Cvijanovic is the current Prime Minister of Republika Srpska.
Prior to being appointed prime minister, Cvijanovic served as minister of economic relations and regional cooperation in the previous government. Born in 1967, Cvijanovic is a professor of English and literature and holds a master's degree in diplomatic and consular law.
Republika Srpska is an autonomous part of Bosnia and Herzegovina. It lives off EU funds without adopting EU values and struggles to come to terms with its brutal past. PM Zeljka Cvijanovic is on Conflict Zone this week.