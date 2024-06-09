Zelenskyy: 'We need to force Russia to seek peace'

ConflictsUkraineZelenskyy: 'We need to force Russia to seek peace' To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineClare Richardson | Roman Goncharenko09/06/2024September 6, 2024Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells military backers meeting in Germany to 'ignore Putin's red lines.' He was speaking at Ramstein air base where representatives from some 50 countries have gathered for talks.https://p.dw.com/p/4kMtLAdvertisement