Zelenskyy warns of Ukraine's arms shortage on frontline

Beenish Javed02/20/2024February 20, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that Russian troops are exploiting delays in artillery aid to Ukraine to escalate their offensive. Avdiivka, an eastern Ukrainian city, has fallen under heavy bombardment by Russian forces.