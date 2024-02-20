  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warAlexei Navalny
ConflictsUkraine

Zelenskyy warns of Ukraine's arms shortage on frontline

Beenish Javed
February 20, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warns that Russian troops are exploiting delays in artillery aid to Ukraine to escalate their offensive. Avdiivka, an eastern Ukrainian city, has fallen under heavy bombardment by Russian forces.

https://p.dw.com/p/4cbJP
Skip next section Similar stories from Ukraine

Similar stories from Ukraine

Kharkiv has come under repeated attacks in two years of war, but many residents have chosen to stay.

Life endures in Kharkiv despite constant Russian fire

Despite repeated attacks over nearly two years of war, many Kharkiv residents have chosen to stay.
ConflictsFebruary 9, 202404:10 min
A soldier handles a drone jamming weapon

How Ukraine's signal-jamming guns stop Russian drones

Nearly two years into the war in Ukraine, kamikaze drones have become commonplace on both sides.
ConflictsJanuary 25, 202403:00 min
A soldier of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army uses his mobile phone near the front line

Ukrainian soldiers face second winter on front lines

DW's Nick Connolly visited Ukrainian artillery units near Bakhmut, who are into their second winter on the front lines.
ConflictsJanuary 12, 202402:24 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

Three military personnel give a NATO press conference

NATO begins huge military exercise

NATO has kicked off its biggest military exercise in decades, involving around 90,000 troops.
ConflictsJanuary 22, 202403:53 min
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, framed by two dark silhouettes

Ukrainians welcome bid to join European Union

Hungary's Viktor Orban is warning he could veto the bid at any time, but Ukrainians are celebrating the progress.
ConflictsDecember 15, 202302:11 min
Palestinians look for survivors among rubble and burning buildings in Gaza

EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels agree on declaration calling for the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza.
ConflictsOctober 27, 202302:30 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

women in Gaza sewing re-usable diapers

Diapers prove hard to find in war-torn Gaza

Tailors in Gaza are now making handcrafted diapers not only for babies but also for the elderly.
ConflictsFebruary 20, 202401:49 min
Protests over aids delivery to Gaza

Why Israeli protesters are blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza

Israel has opened crossings to Gaza for humanitarian aid trucks, but a group of protesters is trying to stop them.
ConflictsFebruary 19, 202403:20 min
Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry says dozens have been killed as Israel staged fresh airstrikes across the territory.

Israeli airstrikes kill dozens across Gaza

Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry says dozens have been killed as Israel staged fresh airstrikes across the territory.
ConflictsFebruary 18, 202401:57 min
Show more