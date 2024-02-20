Zelenskyy warns of Ukraine's arms shortage on front line

ConflictsUkraineZelenskyy warns of Ukraine's arms shortage on front lineTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineBeenish Javed02/20/2024February 20, 2024Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned that Russian troops are exploiting delays in artillery aid to Ukraine to escalate their offensive. Avdiivka, a city in eastern Ukraine, has fallen under heavy bombardment by Russian forces.https://p.dw.com/p/4cbJPAdvertisement