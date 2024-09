Janelle Dumalaon | Mathias Bölinger | Nimisha Jaiswal

09/25/2024 September 25, 2024

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the only way the war in Ukraine can end is if his forces defeat Russia on the battlefield. He told the UN General Assembly that Ukraine would never accept any deal imposed on it, and that efforts to negotiate peace with Moscow will fail. He pressed world leaders not to let up in their support.