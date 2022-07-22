 Zelenskyy: Russia will always find ways not to implement the deal | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 23.07.2022

DW News

Zelenskyy: Russia will always find ways not to implement the deal

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu attends a signing ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey July 22, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Ukraine, Russia sign deal to restart grain exports 22.07.2022

KHARKIV, UKRAINE - JUNE 18: A Ukrainian woman dressed in combat fatigue walks past a damaged building in Kutuzovka village as Russian troops continue their brutal assaults on the Donbas, strengthening their group in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine on June 18, 2022. Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency

Russia expands Ukraine war goals 20.07.2022

People react next to the body of a man killed by a Russian military strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kharkiv, Ukraine July 21, 2022. REUTERS/Sofiia Gatilova

Russia resumes shelling of major Ukrainian city 22.07.2022

Belarus opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya dismisses reports on Belarus joining Russia's war against Ukraine.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya: Lukashenko is trying to threaten Ukraine 21.07.2022

Der Zug des Christopher Street Day (CSD) zieht über den Potsdamer Platz. Das diesjährige Motto des Umzugs für die Rechte von Lesben, Schwulen, Bisexuellen, Transgender, Intersexuellen und queeren Menschen lautet «United in Love! Gegen Hass, Krieg und Diskriminierung.»

Christopher Street Day in Berlin back in full swing 23.07.2022

FILE PHOTO: Steve Bannon, talk show host and former White House adviser to former President Donald Trump, arrives to U.S. District Court in Washington, U.S., June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo

Steve Bannon to appeal contempt of Congress verdict 23.07.2022

Rwandan church welcomes LGBTQ community Ort: Outskirts of Kigali, Rwanda Sendedatum: 23.07.2022 Rechte: DW Jean de Dieu Uwiragiye, pastor of EDAR Miduha Church.

A church in Rwanda opens its doors to LGBTQ community 23.07.2022

Smart farming in Cameroon Ort: Dibombari, Cameroon Sendedatum: 23.07.2022 Rechte: DW Bildbeschreibung: Sonita Tegum Inda Fon is training to run a greenhouse farm.

Greenhouse farming improves food security in Cameroon 23.07.2022

Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal

Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal 22.07.2022

The plan, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, allows Ukrainian ports to restart grain exports. A monthslong Russian blockade has pushed prices higher and threatened global food shortages.

Cargo crane, ship and grain dryer in port Odessa, Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine updates: Russian missiles hit Odesa in blow to grain deal 23.07.2022

Ukraine's military says Russia has struck the Black Sea port of Odesa, hours after the two warring parties signed a pact to ensure the safe passage of Ukrainian grain exports. DW rounds up the latest.

July 21, 2022, Bavaria, Germany: In this photo illustration a tablet screen showing the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his televised address where he spoke about First Lady Olena Zezenskaya s speech to the US Congress. Russian terror must lose, the president concluded. Bavaria Germany - ZUMAs197 20220721_zab_s197_028 Copyright: xIgorxGolovniovx

Russia-Ukraine updates: Zelenskyy says no cease-fire without reclaiming territory 22.07.2022

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it would encourage Russian aggression, prolong the war and give Moscow a chance to rearm. Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine reached a key grain deal. DW rounds up the latest.

Handout file photo dated Januart 8, 2019 of U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, and soldiers from the Kuwait Land Forces fire their High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (U.S.) and BM-30 Smerch rocket systems (Kuwait) during a joint live-fire exercise. Joe Biden has announced the US will send advanced missile systems to Ukraine. The new weapon is the Himars multiple launch rocket system, or MLRS: a mobile unit that can simultaneously launch multiple precision-guided missiles. Both Ukraine and Russia already operate MLRS, but Himars has superior range and precision. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. James Lefty Larimer via ABACAPRESS.COM

Could HIMARS turn the tide of war in Ukraine? 22.07.2022

Precision-guided missile systems provided by the United States have allowed Ukraine to strike targets deep behind enemy lines and frustrate Russia's advance through the eastern Donbas region.