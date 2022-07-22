Zelenskyy: Russia will always find ways not to implement the deal

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The plan, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, allows Ukrainian ports to restart grain exports. A monthslong Russian blockade has pushed prices higher and threatened global food shortages.
Ukraine's military says Russia has struck the Black Sea port of Odesa, hours after the two warring parties signed a pact to ensure the safe passage of Ukrainian grain exports. DW rounds up the latest.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy says it would encourage Russian aggression, prolong the war and give Moscow a chance to rearm. Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine reached a key grain deal. DW rounds up the latest.
Precision-guided missile systems provided by the United States have allowed Ukraine to strike targets deep behind enemy lines and frustrate Russia's advance through the eastern Donbas region.
