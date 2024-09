09/06/2024 September 6, 2024

Ukraine is pressing its western allies for more military aid. At a meeting at Ramstein air base in Germany Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on his allies to allow Kyiv to use long-range weapons for strikes deep inside Russian territory. Arseniy Yatsenyuk, former Prime Minister of Ukraine, speaks to DW about why he supports the idea of using western weapons against Russia.