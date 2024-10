Brent Goff | Marina Miron

10/16/2024 October 16, 2024

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is acknowledging for the first time Western pressure on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, hinting talks could harm his country. He presented a 'victory plan' to parliament, including NATO membership for Ukraine and a refusal to concede territory to Russia. Marina Miron, military analyst at King's College London, talked to DW about Ukraine’s situation on the ground.