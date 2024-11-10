  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
LebanonUkraineNobel Prize
ConflictsUkraine

Zelenskyy in Berlin to present Ukraine 'victory plan'

Nick Connolly
October 11, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected in Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. On a tour of European capitals, Zelenskyy is presenting his 'victory plan', a roadmap to ending the war on Ukraine's terms.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lf9L
Skip next section Similar stories from Ukraine

Similar stories from Ukraine

Ukrainian winemaker Olga Romanosko speaks to DW's Carolina Chimoy in a room full of wine barrels.

Ukrainian winemakers carry on under fire

Russia may have brought war to their country, but these Ukrainian winemakers are determined to persevere.
ConflictsOctober 2, 202404:38 min
A Ukrainian prisoner of war (POW) smiles after a swap at an unknown location in Ukraine.

Russia, Ukraine exchange more than 200 prisoners

Russia and Ukraine have completed a major prisoner exchange, repatriating a total of 206 captured soldiers.
ConflictsSeptember 15, 202402:01 min
A drone drops an explosive charge in the direction of a car in Beryslav.

Ukraine residents 'hunted' by Russian drones

The city of Beryslav has become a hotspot for Russian drone attacks — with no apparent reason. DW has investigated.
ConflictsAugust 27, 202403:32 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

Fokus Europa Polen Belarus Grenze

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

The border between Belarus and Poland is a scene of increasing violence and illegal crossings.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202426:04 min
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU, Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support over the long term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Leopard 2 battle tanks

Can Europe's defense giants come together?

Business is booming for Europe's biggest defense firms as countries race to rearm. But can they do it efficiently?
ConflictsJune 17, 202417:27 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

A person uses light to inspect inside a damaged building at the site of an Israeli air strike in central Beirut, Lebanon.

Israeli airstrikes on Beirut kills nearly two dozen people

At least 22 people have been killed and more than 100 wounded in new Israeli air strikes on the Lebanese capital.
ConflictsOctober 11, 202401:38 min
A girl sleeping on a sidewalk in Beirut

Humanitarian crisis looms as violence escalates in Lebanon

Fears of a humanitarian crisis are growing after Israeli Prime Minister warned that Lebanon could face a long war.
ConflictsOctober 10, 202402:23 min
Vorschaubild Quixplainer Iran

What is Iran's 'Axis of Resistance'?

Iran has built up an anti-Western and anti-Israeli network of militias across the Middle East.
ConflictsOctober 9, 202400:56 min
Show more