Zelenskyy in Berlin to present Ukraine 'victory plan'

ConflictsUkraineZelenskyy in Berlin to present Ukraine 'victory plan'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineNick Connolly10/11/2024October 11, 2024Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected in Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. On a tour of European capitals, Zelenskyy is presenting his 'victory plan', a roadmap to ending the war on Ukraine's terms.https://p.dw.com/p/4lf9LAdvertisement