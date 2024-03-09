  1. Skip to content
Zelenskyy: 'Every day of delay means more lives lost'

Anja Kueppers-McKinnon | Nick Connolly in Kyiv
September 3, 2024

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says more than 40 people are dead and 180 injured after a Russian missile attack on the city of Poltava. Two ballistic missiles targeted a hospital and a college.

Skip next section Similar stories from Ukraine

Similar stories from Ukraine

A drone drops an explosive charge in the direction of a car in Beryslav.

Ukraine residents 'hunted' by Russian drones

The city of Beryslav has become a hotspot for Russian drone attacks — with no apparent reason. DW has investigated.
ConflictsAugust 27, 202403:32 min
A view of Ukrainian dentist Vladzylav Semeniuta sitting in the back of his mobile dental clinic

Dentists care for frontline soldiers in Ukraine

DW correspondent Carolina Chimoy met Ukraine’s "dental battalion."
ConflictsAugust 25, 202403:07 min
An elderly man in blue jacket and cap sits next to a wall and a gate, gesturing as he speaks

Wartime Ukraine faces crushing labor shortage

Viktor Bas, who lost his legs many years ago, is back in the job market — despite his disability.
ConflictsJuly 30, 202403:39 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

Fokus Europa Polen Belarus Grenze

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

The border between Belarus and Poland is a scene of increasing violence and illegal crossings.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202426:04 min
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU, Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support over the long term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Leopard 2 battle tanks

Can Europe's defense giants come together?

Business is booming for Europe's biggest defense firms as countries race to rearm. But can they do it efficiently?
ConflictsJune 17, 202417:27 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

A view of smoke rising over buildings in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank

Israeli military operation continues in West Bank

Israeli forces are pressing ahead with an operation in the occupied Palestinian territory that began three days ago.
ConflictsAugust 30, 202402:14 min
View of damaged building in the Tulkarem area

UN calls on Israel to stop military operations in West Bank

Israel's forces push ahead with their operation in the occupied territory, despite a warning from the UN.
ConflictsAugust 29, 202401:53 min
A view of Palestinians standing next to a damaged car

Israeli forces carry out raids in occupied West Bank

At least seven Palestinians, reportedly including civilians, have been killed.
ConflictsAugust 28, 202402:08 min
