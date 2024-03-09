Zelenskyy: 'Every day of delay means more lives lost'

ConflictsUkraineZelenskyy: 'Every day of delay means more lives lost'To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineAnja Kueppers-McKinnon | Nick Connolly in Kyiv09/03/2024September 3, 2024Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says more than 40 people are dead and 180 injured after a Russian missile attack on the city of Poltava. Two ballistic missiles targeted a hospital and a college.https://p.dw.com/p/4kEXWAdvertisement