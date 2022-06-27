Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador to Germany Melnyk: DW’s Nick Spicer reports

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Andriy Melnyk from the post of ambassador of Ukraine to Germany. Melnyk is expected to take up another role within the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv. Follow DW for the latest.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to "turbo charge" renewable power and limit Russia's influence on energy policy. Meanwhile, Kyiv denied Russia's claims that it destroyed US-supplied rocket systems.
In a speech ahead of key summits, the German chancellor has told parliament that "we will defend every square meter of NATO territory." He also described a partnership with Russia under Vladimir Putin as "unimaginable."
Will the German chancellor join France's Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Mario Draghi in Kyiv? Speculation about a joint visit has raised expectations.
