 Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador to Germany Melnyk: DW's Nick Spicer reports | DW News

DW News

Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador to Germany Melnyk: DW’s Nick Spicer reports

28/04/2022 Der Schüler Yehor aus der Willkommensklasse für schutzsuchende SchülerInnen aus der Ukraine zeigt auf einer Karte auf seinen Heimatort Tschernihiw.

Between two worlds — Ukrainian students in Germany 27.06.2022

U.S. President Joe Biden is officially welcomed by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Britta Ernst, Minister of Education, Youth of the Federal State of Brandenburg, to the G7 Summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, June 26, 2022. Susan Walsh/Pool via REUTERS

Germany hosts G7 summit 26.06.2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, speaks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a working session in Mariyinsky Palace, in Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

President Zelenskyy welcomes EU leaders to Kyiv 16.06.2022

French President Emmanuel Macron, center, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visit Irpin, outside Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

EU leaders' visit brings 'message of European solidarity' 16.06.2022

Read also

Andrij Melnyk, Botschafter der Ukraine in Deutschland, blickt vor dem Wappen der Ukraine im Botschaftsgebäude am Rande eines Gesprächs mit Journalisten der Deutschen Presse-Agentur in die Kamera des Fotografen. (zu dpa: Ukraines Präsident Selenskyj entlässt Botschafter Melnyk) +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukraine: Zelenskyy dismisses ambassador to Germany — live updates 09.07.2022

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Andriy Melnyk from the post of ambassador of Ukraine to Germany. Melnyk is expected to take up another role within the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv. Follow DW for the latest.

Anlagen der Erdgasverdichterstation Mallnow der Gascade Gastransport GmbH. Die Verdichterstation in Mallnow nahe der deutsch-polnischen Grenze übernimmt vorwiegend russisches Erdgas. Von der Quelle bis zum Einsatzort legt das Erdgas in der Pipeline «Jagal» mehrere tausend Kilometer zurück. Um einen konstanten Druck für den Transport in der Pipeline aufrecht zu erhalten sind solche Verdichterstationen nötig. Von hier aus strömt russisches Gas durch die JAGAL (Jamal-Gas-Anbindungsleitung) in das deutsche Erdgasfernleitungsnetz Richtung Westen. Darüber hinaus kann Gas - entgegen der Hauptflussrichtung - von Deutschland nach Polen transportiert werden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's Scholz: Ukraine war calls for faster energy transition — as it happened 06.07.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wants to "turbo charge" renewable power and limit Russia's influence on energy policy. Meanwhile, Kyiv denied Russia's claims that it destroyed US-supplied rocket systems.

Plenarsitzung im Bundestag in Berlin Olaf Scholz Bundeskanzler, SPD während der Sitzung des Deutschen Bundestags am 22.06.2022 in Berlin. Berlin Bundestag Berlin Deutschland *** Plenary session in the Bundestag in Berlin Olaf Scholz Chancellor, SPD during the session of the German Bundestag on 22 06 2022 in Berlin Berlin Bundestag Berlin Germany

Olaf Scholz: NATO partners can 'rely on Germany' 22.06.2022

In a speech ahead of key summits, the German chancellor has told parliament that "we will defend every square meter of NATO territory." He also described a partnership with Russia under Vladimir Putin as "unimaginable."

10.06.2022 *** Eine Frau schwenkt die ukrainische Flagge auf einem zerstörten russischen Panzer. Die Sonne scheint, aber es herrschen Traurigkeit und grimmige Entschlossenheit. Der Sommer 2022 ist für die ukrainische Hauptstadt Kiew bitter, denn an den Fronten im Osten und Süden tobt der Krieg. In gut dreieinhalb Monaten des russischen Angriffskrieges sind nach Regierungsangaben etwa 10.000 ukrainische Soldaten getötet worden. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Germany's Olaf Scholz expected to visit Ukraine 14.06.2022

Will the German chancellor join France's Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Mario Draghi in Kyiv? Speculation about a joint visit has raised expectations.