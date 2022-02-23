Zelenskyy denies claims that he has left Ukraine

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
For a long time, many saw Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a comic actor who stumbled into the presidency. During the confrontation with Russia, however, the 44-year-old has matured into a respected statesman.
Men between the ages of 18-60 are prohibited from leaving the country. Ukraine has been "left alone" to defend itself, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.
Russian forces are bearing down on the Ukrainian capital after attacks on cities and military bases around the country. Ukraine's president says his country will continue resisting. Follow DW for the latest.
Kyiv has held out overnight against Russian attacks and bombing as fighting intensifies in other cities. DW has an overview as the Russian war on Ukraine rages on.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version