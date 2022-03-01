Zelenskyy delivers impassioned speech to EU Parliament

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko will remain out of detention despite facing charges of treason. The confectionary tycoon has returned to his home country to face the charges in court.
In a call with his Ukrainian counterpart, President Joe Biden told Kyiv that the US would "respond decisively" if Russia invades Ukraine. Thousands of Russian troops have amassed near the Ukrainian border.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. He pressed for a firm commitment on NATO membership from the US, but got little encouragement.
Germany's chancellor has met with the Ukrainian president as the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline complicates relations. Ukraine currently makes billions for allowing Russian gas to transit the country.
