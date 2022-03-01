 Zelenskyy delivers impassioned speech to EU Parliament | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 01.03.2022

DW News

Zelenskyy delivers impassioned speech to EU Parliament

Watch video 05:54

This photograph shows a view of a school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the center of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, located some 50 km from Ukrainian-Russian border, on February 28, 2022. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP)

Russian attack kills at least nine civilians in Kharkiv 01.03.2022

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, speaks during an emergency meeting of the UN General Assembly, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at United Nations Headquarters. The U.N.'s two major bodies, the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council, are holding separate meetings Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a reflection of widespread international demands for an immediate cease-fire and escalating concern for the plight of millions of Ukrainians caught up in the war. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

UN holds emergency meeting on Ukraine 28.02.2022

People arriving from Ukraine via Poznan, Poland, hug as a volunteer holds a placard offering help and assistance to the people who fled Ukraine after Russia's invasion on Ukraine, on February 27, 2022 at Berlin's main station. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Refugees from Ukraine arrive in Germany 28.02.2022

Russia says it is not targeting civilians but images of residential areas in flames disprove the claim.

Ukraine says Russian strikes have hit residential areas 28.02.2022

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has led to many false or misleading videos and pictures on social media.

Fakes of the war in Ukraine fact-checked by Joscha Weber 01.03.2022

Tens of thousands have been fleeing Ukraine for Poland, many on packed trains arriving at the border city of Przemysl.

Ukrainian refugees arrive in Poland 01.03.2022

26.02.2022 A Polish border guard assists refugees from Ukraine as they arrive to Poland at the Korczowa border crossing, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Thousands of Ukrainians seek refuge in Poland 01.03.2022

This photograph shows a view of a school destroyed as a result of fight not far from the centre of Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, located some 50 km from Ukrainian-Russian border, on February 28, 2022. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP)

Top stories in 90 seconds 01.03.2022

