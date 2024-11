Anthony Howard | Konstantin Eggert

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has condemned a phone call between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Scholz told Putin to end the war and stressed German support for Ukraine. But Kyiv says talks with Putin lead nowhere. DW News spoke to Russia analyst Konstantin Eggert about the call.