Zelenskyy brings Azovstal commanders home from Turkey

Minka Curr
32 minutes ago

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has brought home five commanders who led the defense of Mariupol from the Azovstal steel plant early on in the war. Moscow has denounced their release as a violation of a prisoner exchange deal.